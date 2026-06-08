Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - June 8, 2026
- By Fahad Ali -
- Jun 08, 2026
AAResize
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) put out its mark-to-market revaluation rates for Monday, June 8, 2026, revealing latest currency rates like US Dollar (USD) and British Pound (GBP) against Pakistani Rupee (PKR).
US Dollar (USD)
The dollar is trading at 278.4033 PKR in the ready market today. That’s practically unchanged from where it was on Friday, and the story is much the same across the forward curve — the 1-week sits at 278.8169, and the 1-year is hovering around 291.2324. This kind of stability has become the norm rather than the exception. The central bank seems content to let the rupee drift in a narrow band, and for now, the market isn’t pushing back too hard. For importers and exporters, this predictability is a welcome relief after the turbulence of previous years.
Saudi Riyal (SAR)
The riyal from the Kingdom is marked at 74.1104 PKR today. It’s barely budged from Friday’s levels, which is exactly what you’d expect given the Saudi currency’s peg to the dollar. For the millions of Pakistani workers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, this consistency means they can plan their remittances without worrying about nasty surprises. The 1-year forward at 77.4027 shows the usual gentle premium, nothing dramatic. Families in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who depend on these flows will find the rate familiar — and that’s a good thing.
UAE Dirham (AED)
The Emirati dirham is sitting at 75.7952 PKR for ready transactions. Like its Saudi counterpart, it moves in lockstep with the dollar, so there’s rarely any volatility here. The 1-year forward at 79.3376 tells the same story of gradual, measured depreciation. Workers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah — many of whom send money home every month — know this rate almost by heart. It’s a steady, reliable corridor that keeps countless households afloat.
Qatari Riyal (QAR)
Qatar’s currency is quoted at 76.3648 PKR today. The Pakistani community there, busy in construction and services, keeps a steady stream of riyals flowing back home. The 1-year forward at 79.8727 is in line with the broader market view. Nothing flashy, just the usual grind of a pegged currency doing what pegged currencies do.
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
The Kuwaiti dinar is, as always, the heavyweight champion at 906.1133 PKR. That’s nearly a thousand rupees for a single dinar, which is why a remittance from Kuwait can transform a family’s finances back home. The 1-year forward is touching 954.0782, a chunky premium that reflects both the dinar’s inherent strength and the rupee’s slow drift. Pakistani workers in the emirate have every reason to feel their earnings stretch further than most.
Bahraini Dinar (BHD)
Bahrain’s dinar is trading at 738.2746 PKR today. It’s another high-value Gulf currency that punches above its weight for remittance families. The 1-year forward at 769.2350 shows the market expects this premium to stick around. The Pakistani community in Manama has deep roots, and this rate directly affects how far their money goes when it lands in a bank account in Karachi or Lahore.
Australian Dollar (AUD)
The Aussie dollar is at 196.3161 PKR today, which is a noticeable step down from where it was a couple of weeks ago. Commodity prices have been soft, and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy stance isn’t exactly bullish, so this dip makes sense. For Pakistani students in Sydney and Melbourne, or importers bringing in Australian goods, this is a bit of a breather. The 1-year forward at 203.8583 suggests the market thinks the AUD might claw back some ground eventually.
Canadian Dollar (CAD)
The loonie is marked at 199.5651 PKR today, keeping its usual slight edge over the Aussie. Canada’s Pakistani diaspora — particularly in Toronto and Vancouver — keeps the CAD/PKR cross busy with remittance flows. The 1-year forward at 211.8809 points to the same gradual depreciation pressure on the rupee side. For families with kids studying in Canadian universities, every paisa counts, and this rate is their starting point.
Other Major Currencies
|Currency
|Ready Rate (PKR)
|1-Year Forward (PKR)
|Euro
|EUR
|320.6789
|340.1914
|British Pound
|GBP
|371.6457
|387.4070
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.7380
|1.8735
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|348.9201
|379.9291
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|29.4204
|31.3401
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|29.4816
|30.6557
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.9072
|45.6767
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|161.5853
|170.4874
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215.8416
|231.6744
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.5349
|37.2365
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|68.3702
|72.2392
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.9100
|2.9619
|South African Rand
|ZAR
|16.8063
|17.0348
|Omani Rial
|OMR
|723.0879
|756.2414
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.4660
|9.0027
|Turkish Lira
|TRY
|6.0388
|4.4853
|Indonesian Rupiah
|IDR
|0.0155
|0.0156
|Mexican Peso
|MXN
|15.9533
|16.1633
|Russian Ruble
|RUB
|3.7950
|3.5686
|South Korean Won
|KRW
|0.1818
|0.1917
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|41.0391
|44.0844
|Bangladeshi Taka
|BDT
|2.2681
|—
|Brazilian Real
|BRL
|53.8305
|—
|Argentine Peso
|ARS
|0.1932
|—
|Kazakhstani Tenge
|KZT
|0.5735
|0.5993
Note: BDT, BRL, and ARS show zero values across forward tenors, which basically means there’s no forward market for these currencies. The Turkish lira’s 1-year forward at 4.4853 is still below spot — an odd quirk that has persisted for a while now.