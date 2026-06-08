Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - June 8, 2026

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) put out its mark-to-market revaluation rates for Monday, June 8, 2026, revealing latest currency rates like US Dollar (USD) and British Pound (GBP) against Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

US Dollar (USD)

The dollar is trading at 278.4033 PKR in the ready market today. That’s practically unchanged from where it was on Friday, and the story is much the same across the forward curve — the 1-week sits at 278.8169, and the 1-year is hovering around 291.2324. This kind of stability has become the norm rather than the exception. The central bank seems content to let the rupee drift in a narrow band, and for now, the market isn’t pushing back too hard. For importers and exporters, this predictability is a welcome relief after the turbulence of previous years.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The riyal from the Kingdom is marked at 74.1104 PKR today. It’s barely budged from Friday’s levels, which is exactly what you’d expect given the Saudi currency’s peg to the dollar. For the millions of Pakistani workers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, this consistency means they can plan their remittances without worrying about nasty surprises. The 1-year forward at 77.4027 shows the usual gentle premium, nothing dramatic. Families in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who depend on these flows will find the rate familiar — and that’s a good thing.

UAE Dirham (AED)

The Emirati dirham is sitting at 75.7952 PKR for ready transactions. Like its Saudi counterpart, it moves in lockstep with the dollar, so there’s rarely any volatility here. The 1-year forward at 79.3376 tells the same story of gradual, measured depreciation. Workers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah — many of whom send money home every month — know this rate almost by heart. It’s a steady, reliable corridor that keeps countless households afloat.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

Qatar’s currency is quoted at 76.3648 PKR today. The Pakistani community there, busy in construction and services, keeps a steady stream of riyals flowing back home. The 1-year forward at 79.8727 is in line with the broader market view. Nothing flashy, just the usual grind of a pegged currency doing what pegged currencies do.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar is, as always, the heavyweight champion at 906.1133 PKR. That’s nearly a thousand rupees for a single dinar, which is why a remittance from Kuwait can transform a family’s finances back home. The 1-year forward is touching 954.0782, a chunky premium that reflects both the dinar’s inherent strength and the rupee’s slow drift. Pakistani workers in the emirate have every reason to feel their earnings stretch further than most.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

Bahrain’s dinar is trading at 738.2746 PKR today. It’s another high-value Gulf currency that punches above its weight for remittance families. The 1-year forward at 769.2350 shows the market expects this premium to stick around. The Pakistani community in Manama has deep roots, and this rate directly affects how far their money goes when it lands in a bank account in Karachi or Lahore.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Aussie dollar is at 196.3161 PKR today, which is a noticeable step down from where it was a couple of weeks ago. Commodity prices have been soft, and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy stance isn’t exactly bullish, so this dip makes sense. For Pakistani students in Sydney and Melbourne, or importers bringing in Australian goods, this is a bit of a breather. The 1-year forward at 203.8583 suggests the market thinks the AUD might claw back some ground eventually.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The loonie is marked at 199.5651 PKR today, keeping its usual slight edge over the Aussie. Canada’s Pakistani diaspora — particularly in Toronto and Vancouver — keeps the CAD/PKR cross busy with remittance flows. The 1-year forward at 211.8809 points to the same gradual depreciation pressure on the rupee side. For families with kids studying in Canadian universities, every paisa counts, and this rate is their starting point.

Other Major Currencies

Currency Ready Rate (PKR) 1-Year Forward (PKR) Euro EUR 320.6789 340.1914 British Pound GBP 371.6457 387.4070 Japanese Yen JPY 1.7380 1.8735 Swiss Franc CHF 348.9201 379.9291 Swedish Krona SEK 29.4204 31.3401 Norwegian Krone NOK 29.4816 30.6557 Danish Krone DKK 42.9072 45.6767 New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.5853 170.4874 Singapore Dollar SGD 215.8416 231.6744 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.5349 37.2365 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.3702 72.2392 Indian Rupee INR 2.9100 2.9619 South African Rand ZAR 16.8063 17.0348 Omani Rial OMR 723.0879 756.2414 Thai Baht THB 8.4660 9.0027 Turkish Lira TRY 6.0388 4.4853 Indonesian Rupiah IDR 0.0155 0.0156 Mexican Peso MXN 15.9533 16.1633 Russian Ruble RUB 3.7950 3.5686 South Korean Won KRW 0.1818 0.1917 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.0391 44.0844 Bangladeshi Taka BDT 2.2681 — Brazilian Real BRL 53.8305 — Argentine Peso ARS 0.1932 — Kazakhstani Tenge KZT 0.5735 0.5993

Note: BDT, BRL, and ARS show zero values across forward tenors, which basically means there’s no forward market for these currencies. The Turkish lira’s 1-year forward at 4.4853 is still below spot — an odd quirk that has persisted for a while now.