Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today- March 26, 2026

Karachi, March 26, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) exchange rates for authorized dealers, providing updated reference rates for foreign currency transactions against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of today’s key currency rates for traders, importers, exporters, and remittance senders.

US Dollar (USD) Holds Steady at PKR 279.20

The US Dollar, Pakistan’s most traded foreign currency, is quoted at PKR 279.20 (ready rate) for same-day settlements. The greenback shows minor forward premiums across tenors, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 289.88, reflecting modest market expectations of rupee depreciation over the coming months. The USD/PKR rate remains a critical benchmark for international trade, remittances, and foreign debt servicing.

British Pound (GBP) Trades at PKR 372.40

Sterling continues to command a premium against the rupee, with the British Pound quoted at PKR 372.40 for ready transactions. The GBP/PKR pair shows steady upward momentum in forward markets, reaching PKR 385.00 for 1-year contracts. UK-bound remittances and bilateral trade flows remain sensitive to this rate, particularly for Pakistani expatriates and importers of British goods.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Leads at PKR 910.49

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency against the PKR in today’s report, trading at PKR 910.49 on a ready basis. As a key currency for Pakistani workers in the Gulf, the KWD/PKR rate directly impacts remittance inflows from Kuwait. Forward rates indicate gradual appreciation expectations, with the 1-year rate at PKR 948.57.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) at PKR 76.39

The Qatari Riyal is quoted at PKR 76.39 for same-day settlements. With significant Pakistani labor presence in Qatar’s energy and infrastructure sectors, this rate is closely watched for remittance calculations. The QAR shows stable forward pricing, with the 12-month rate at PKR 79.28, signaling contained volatility expectations.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD) Firm at PKR 739.51

The Bahraini Dinar holds strong at PKR 739.51 in ready transactions. As another key Gulf currency for Pakistani expatriates, the BHD/PKR rate influences cross-border money transfers and trade settlements. Forward curves suggest measured appreciation, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 765.46.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) at PKR 201.85

The Canadian Dollar is trading at PKR 201.85 for ready value. With growing educational and immigration ties between Pakistan and Canada, the CAD/PKR rate is increasingly relevant for students, families, and businesses. Forward rates indicate moderate upward pressure, with the 1-year contract at PKR 212.29.

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