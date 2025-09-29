Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 29, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on September 29, 2025.

These rates, vital for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are derived from the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates calculated using USD/PKR data and their respective USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) saw a slight decline, trading at 281.3539 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates rising steadily to 293.8104 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable at 75.0177 PKR for the spot rate, increasing to 77.8584 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.6006 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 80.0737 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1933 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.5705 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) maintained its strength at 922.4718 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 967.5159 PKR, reflecting robust demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 329.6483 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 350.3973 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 746.1879 PKR, advancing to 775.7268 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 377.8583 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 393.8343 PKR, indicating consistent forward premium growth.

Market analysts attribute the minor softening in the USD and EUR to global economic fluctuations and steady remittance inflows supporting the PKR. Gulf currencies continue to show resilience, bolstered by regional economic stability. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policy shifts, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8931 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 352.9719 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 184.7510 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 202.1293 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.9365 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.2541 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.1644 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 218.0193 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 162.8054 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.7507 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1528 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1688 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2871 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.7514 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3119 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.5885 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.2116 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5190 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9299 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.7201 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7666 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.3294 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.3955 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.2008 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4924 PKR. Consistent with previous trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.