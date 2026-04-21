KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its official Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for April 21, 2026, compiled from weighted-average interbank closing data and international cross-rate benchmarks.

These rates serve as the authoritative reference for authorized dealers, importers, exporters, and remittance flows across the country.

US Dollar (USD) — 278.90 PKR

The US Dollar stands at 278.90 PKR in the ready (spot) market, reflecting the weighted average of interbank closing rates collected through brokerage houses. Forward tenors show a steady upward curve: one-week at 279.31, one-month at 280.23, and one-year at 287.10. The gradual premium across the forward curve indicates stable dollar demand from trade and external debt servicing, with no abrupt volatility in the interbank session.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) — 376.39 PKR The British Pound is quoted at 376.39 PKR spot, with forward rates climbing to 386.96 for the one-year tenor. The pound retains its position as one of the highest-value majors against the rupee, driven by Pakistan’s strong remittance corridor with the United Kingdom and ongoing trade settlements denominated in sterling. The smooth forward scale suggests market confidence in the cross’s near-term trajectory.

Euro (EUR) — 328.07 PKR The Euro opens at 328.07 PKR in the ready market, extending to 341.42 on the one-year forward. As a key currency for Pakistan’s machinery imports, pharmaceutical raw materials, and European development-fund inflows, the euro’s level remains closely watched by industrial importers. The forward premium of roughly 13 rupees over 12 months aligns with broader emerging-market euro dynamics. Qatari Riyal (QAR) — 76.51 PKR The Qatari Riyal is fixed at 76.51 PKR spot, scaling to 78.87 on the one-year contract. Given Qatar’s role as a primary destination for Pakistan’s overseas workforce and LNG import settlements, the riyal rate directly affects both household remittance conversions and energy-sector import costs. The forward structure remains orderly, reflecting predictable Gulf-rupee liquidity.