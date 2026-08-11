KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) published its Mark-to-Market Currency Rates for August 11, 2026 and the rupee remained remarkably steady against the dollar.

The US dollar was traded in the ready market at 277.6715 (down 3 paisas from 277.7019 on 10 August), the Saudi Riyal at 73.9511 (up 10 paisas on 10 August), UAE Dirham at 75.6062 (static), Canadian Dollar at 199.1904 (down 8 paisas on 10 August), and the British Pound at 374.8704 (down 10 paisas on 10 August).

The forward curve predicts ongoing, mild depreciation. The one-month forward is currently at 279.3032, which predicts almost 63 paisas of weakness over the next month. Similarly, the 3-month (282.0182) and 6-month (284.6390) forwards predict a similar moderate rise, whilst the one-year forward sits at 292.1100 suggesting a 5.2 % rate of depreciation over the year. The market does not seem to have discussed the direction anymore, it only discusses how soon it will catch up to that trajectory.

The Canadian Dollar remains relatively expensive at 199.19 just below its highest point this past week at 199.28 from the 10th of August. So Pakistan’s buyers of pulses, pulses, and agricultural produce continue to make expensive purchases at stiff invoice costs. The one year forward for the CAD implies a depreciation which is stronger than the dollar-rupee cross, either implying some resilience in Canadian growth or continued Pakistani demand relative to the dollar.

It can be argued that the only real indicators of immediate market anxiety are the short dated forwards on the dollar and it has weakened by only 5p on Weds. The one week forward stands at 278.0473 (38 paisas above spot up 5p from 33p on 10 August, the two week is at 278.3784 (71p above spot roughly unmoved). These mean the interbank market is not concerned about shocks near-term and shows that 17.23 bn USD reserves and the 11.50 pc policy rate is holding strong, in spite of the general trend, thanks to the interest of the carry-traders.

The Saudi Riyal has fallen by 1 paisa against the rupee since Tuesday, UAE Dirham remains unmoved, Bahraini Dinar has risen 9 paisas against the rupee and the Oman Riyal remains static. These currency rates are inextricably linked with the dollar since they are fixed against it, thus they mimic their movement from the dollar-rupee cross and this is clearly reflected in the one year forwards which shows SR 77.6318, AED 79.5907, BHD 770.9422, OMR 759.7139 which are almost a perfect derivative of the dollar forward curve.

The Yen benefited car manufacturers but the cost increased over the year to 1.8860; Euro benefited textile exporters but cost increased at 6.7 per cent p/a to 341.7437; the Swiss Franc, Aussie Dollar and Singapore Dollar continue to follow the path defined by their respective economic conditions; the Turkish Lira has become cheaper by more than 80p on the yearly forward rate compared to August 2025, which will continue to help exporters whilst buying from there will increase for imports; the India Rupee and Yuan end the chart of major currencies, with the CNY being traded at 41.1575 and forecasting a future increase to 44.4859.