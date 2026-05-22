KARACHI – May 22, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued the official foreign currency rates for Friday, showing further depreciation in the US Dollar (USD) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) once again stood atop the interbank market as the highest-valued currency, delivering maximum returns for overseas remitters.

Forex analysts observed that the rupee’s sustained recovery is being driven by healthy remittance inflows and improving foreign exchange buffers as the country approaches the Eid holidays.

US Dollar (USD) Extends Downward Momentum

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 277.50 for buying and Rs. 279.00 for selling on May 22, 2026 — marking a fresh decline from Thursday’s levels.

The greenback’s persistent slide reflects diminished import demand and comfortable dollar availability across the banking network. The USD/PKR pair continues to serve as the essential reference point for trade financing, expatriate remittances, and tracking Pakistan’s external sector performance under the ongoing IMF program.

UK Pound (GBP) Moves South

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 364.70 for buying and Rs. 367.20 for selling, retreating modestly from the previous session.

Despite the dip, remittance flows from the United Kingdom remain a steady source of foreign currency for Pakistan’s economy. The Pound’s weaker stance against the Rupee provides some breathing room for businesses engaged in imports from UK-based suppliers.

Euro (EUR) Slides Further

The Euro traded at Rs. 317.90 for buying and Rs. 320.40 for selling, showing continued softness.

The single currency lost further ground against the Rupee amid lingering concerns over Eurozone economic momentum. For Pakistani students planning to enroll in European universities and families booking summer travel to EU destinations, the Euro has become progressively more affordable over the past week.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Pares Back

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 201.60 (buying) and Rs. 203.85 (selling).

The modest pullback came despite largely steady crude oil prices, which normally underpin the loonie. The CAD/PKR rate remains a key metric for thousands of Pakistani households supporting students at Canadian educational institutions, as tuition-related remittances tend to pick up ahead of new academic sessions.

Middle East Giants: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, which directly influence the purchasing power of millions of Pakistani expatriate families, posted the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Held its position as the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 904.80 (buying) and Rs. 909.30 (selling) — still hovering near record highs.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 737.50 (buying) and Rs. 741.00 (selling) , remaining stable due to its fixed peg to the US Dollar.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 721.20 (buying) and Rs. 724.45 (selling).

These elevated exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers employed in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to enjoy outstanding rupee value for their remitted earnings, offering a vital financial lifeline for families navigating domestic inflation.

Other Currencies at a Glance

Among other actively traded currencies, the Australian Dollar (AUD) changed hands at Rs. 180.00/182.25, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.83/1.90 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) was quoted at Rs. 325.70/328.20, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 37.85/38.40. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the US Dollar — stood at Rs. 75.45/75.85 and Rs. 73.90/74.35 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.05/76.55.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for May 22, 2026. Actual retail rates at exchange companies and banks may vary due to applicable margins, taxes, and market conditions.