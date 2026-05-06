KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its official money-market exchange rates for Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The figures reflect the ready (spot) interbank benchmarks and are the authoritative reference for banks, currency dealers, importers, exporters, and remittance companies operating in Pakistan.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the dollar rate in Pakistan today alongside all major international currencies, based on the latest SBP data.

US Dollar (USD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The US dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is Rs 278.32 on the ready market today, edging slightly lower from Rs 278.52 recorded just yesterday on May 5. The one-week forward rate is quoted at Rs 279.06, while the one-month forward stands at Rs 280.54. The one-year forward rate is priced at Rs 291.33, consistent with gradual rupee depreciation expectations baked into forward markets. The dollar has now softened modestly for several consecutive sessions, a trend traders will be monitoring to determine whether it represents a sustained shift or near-term consolidation. As Pakistan’s primary reserve and trade currency, the USD/PKR rate continues to be the most closely watched financial indicator for businesses, policymakers, and households alike.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) Rate in Pakistan Today

The British pound to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 376.09 on the spot market, pulling back from Rs 377.46 on May 5 as sterling faces mild headwinds in global currency markets. The one-week forward rate is Rs 376.83, and the one-month forward is quoted at Rs 378.40. The one-year forward rate stands at Rs 390.10. Despite today’s dip, the pound remains comfortably above the Rs 376 level that has served as a key support zone in recent weeks. For Pakistani workers and students in the United Kingdom, the pound rate in Pakistan today remains an important benchmark for planning remittances and managing cross-border finances. Exchange companies across the country will be reflecting today’s GBP/PKR level in their buying and selling rates.

Euro (EUR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The euro to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 328.29 on the ready market, a notable recovery from Rs 325.92 on May 5 and the strongest level seen in recent sessions. The one-week forward rate is Rs 328.99, and the one-month forward is Rs 330.49. The one-year forward stands at Rs 346.14. The euro’s rebound today may reflect broader strength of the single currency against the US dollar in international markets, which in turn lifts the EUR/PKR cross. Today’s euro rate in Pakistan is particularly relevant for the textile and garment industry, where a large share of export contracts with European Union buyers are invoiced in euros, and for importers of European machinery, chemicals, and consumer goods.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Kuwaiti dinar retains its position as the highest-valued currency in today’s SBP rate sheet, with the ready rate quoted at Rs 911.71. This marks a noticeable uptick from Rs 909.62 on May 5, reinforcing the dinar’s strength and its importance as a remittance currency for Pakistan. The one-week forward is Rs 913.54, and the one-month forward is priced at Rs 917.97. The one-year forward rate extends to Rs 957.39. Kuwait hosts hundreds of thousands of Pakistani workers across sectors ranging from oil and petrochemicals to healthcare, retail, and domestic services. Today’s Kuwaiti dinar rate in Pakistan means higher rupee receipts for families awaiting transfers from Kuwait, and will be prominently displayed at exchange companies and digital remittance platforms nationwide.

Omani Riyal (OMR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Omani riyal to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 723.99 on the spot market, holding virtually flat against the Rs 724.03 recorded yesterday, demonstrating the characteristic stability that defines Gulf currencies anchored to the US dollar. The one-week forward rate is Rs 724.15, the one-month forward is Rs 726.53, and the one-year rate is priced at Rs 756.88. Oman continues to be a key destination for Pakistani expatriate workers, particularly in construction, logistics, oil field services, and hospitality. The OMR rate today will serve as the primary reference for exchange companies and hawala networks processing remittance transfers from Muscat, Salalah, and Sohar to families across Pakistan.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Qatari riyal is trading at Rs 76.49 against the Pakistani rupee on the ready market today, practically unchanged from Rs 76.48 on May 5, reflecting the riyal’s firm and unwavering peg to the US dollar. The one-week forward stands at Rs 76.62, the one-month rate is Rs 76.96, and the one-year forward is priced at Rs 79.90. Qatar’s significance as a remittance corridor for Pakistan has grown steadily, with a large Pakistani workforce active in the country’s ongoing infrastructure, energy, and services expansion. Today’s QAR rate in Pakistan is the benchmark used by exchange companies and fintech remittance platforms for transfers from Doha and other Qatari cities to Pakistani cities and towns.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 205.46 on the spot market, extending its upward trajectory from Rs 204.71 on May 5, Rs 204.15 on April 28, and Rs 203.66 on April 20 — marking four straight weeks of gains for the loonie against the rupee. The one-week forward is Rs 206.18, and the one-month forward is quoted at Rs 207.47. The one-year forward rate stands at Rs 216.52. The CAD’s consistent strengthening against the rupee over recent weeks reflects firmer oil prices and resilient Canadian economic data. For the growing Pakistani-Canadian diaspora — including students at universities across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as permanent residents remitting earnings home — today’s Canadian dollar rate in Pakistan translates into increasingly favourable rupee receipts with each passing week.

Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Among the remaining currencies in today’s SBP release, the Japanese yen (JPY) is quoted at Rs 1.93, the Swiss franc (CHF) at Rs 356.84, and the Australian dollar (AUD) at Rs 200.45. The Swedish krona (SEK) is Rs 30.60, the Norwegian krone (NOK) Rs 30.47, and the Danish krone (DKK) Rs 44.02. The UAE dirham (AED) stands at Rs 75.82, the Singapore dollar (SGD) at Rs 218.37, and the Saudi riyal (SAR) at Rs 74.26. The New Zealand dollar (NZD) is at Rs 164.20 and the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) at Rs 70.73. The Bahraini dinar (BHD) is Rs 738.50, the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) Rs 35.86, and the Indian rupee (INR) Rs 2.93. The South African rand (ZAR) is at Rs 16.63, the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) at Rs 2.28, and the Chinese yuan (CNY) at Rs 40.90. The Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) is Rs 0.88, the Thai baht (THB) Rs 8.58, the Turkish lira (TRY) Rs 6.18, the South Korean won (KRW) Rs 0.19, the Russian ruble (RUB) Rs 3.72, the Mexican peso (MXN) Rs 15.96, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) Rs 0.0164, and the Chinese offshore yuan (CNH) Rs 40.90. The Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) is quoted at Rs 0.60.

Disclaimer: All rates cited are official SBP money-market (interbank) ready rates for May 6, 2026.