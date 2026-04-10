Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today- April 10, 2026

Karachi, April 10, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) exchange rates for authorized dealers, providing updated reference rates for foreign currency transactions against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of today’s key currency rates for traders, importers, exporters, and remittance senders.

US Dollar (USD) at PKR 279.01

The US Dollar, Pakistan’s most traded foreign currency, is quoted at PKR 279.01 (ready rate) for same-day settlements in today’s SBP report. The greenback shows modest forward premiums across tenors, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 289.78, reflecting measured market expectations of rupee depreciation over the coming months. The USD/PKR rate remains the cornerstone benchmark for international trade, remittance inflows, and foreign debt servicing obligations.

What this means for you: For every $100, you’ll need PKR 27,901 for same-day transactions. This rate affects everything from imported goods prices to overseas education expenses.

British Pound (GBP) Trades at PKR 374.21

Sterling continues to command a significant premium against the rupee, with the British Pound quoted at PKR 374.21 for ready transactions. The GBP/PKR pair shows steady upward momentum in forward markets, reaching PKR 387.33 for 1-year contracts. UK-bound remittances and bilateral trade flows remain sensitive to this rate, particularly for Pakistani expatriates and importers of British goods and services.

Quick conversion: £100 equals approximately PKR 37,421 at today’s ready rate.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Leads at PKR 910.31

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency against the PKR in today’s report, trading at PKR 910.31 on a ready basis. As a key currency for Pakistani workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the KWD/PKR rate directly impacts remittance inflows from Kuwait. Forward rates indicate gradual appreciation expectations, with the 1-year rate at PKR 953.00, signaling sustained demand for Gulf currencies.

Remittance insight: Every 1,000 KWD sent home equals approximately PKR 910,310 for Pakistani families.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) at PKR 76.53

The Qatari Riyal is quoted at PKR 76.53 for same-day settlements. With a significant Pakistani labor presence in Qatar’s energy, construction, and services sectors, this rate is closely watched for remittance calculations and cross-border trade. The QAR shows stable forward pricing, with the 12-month rate at PKR 79.44, reflecting contained volatility expectations in the Gulf currency basket.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD) Firm at PKR 739.89

The Bahraini Dinar holds strong at PKR 739.89 in ready transactions. As another key Gulf currency for Pakistani expatriates, the BHD/PKR rate influences cross-border money transfers and trade settlements with Bahrain. Forward curves suggest measured appreciation, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 766.40, aligning with broader regional currency trends.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) at PKR 201.54

The Canadian Dollar is trading at PKR 201.54 for ready value. With growing educational, immigration, and business ties between Pakistan and Canada, the CAD/PKR rate is increasingly relevant for students, families, and SMEs engaged in cross-border commerce. Forward rates indicate moderate upward pressure, with the 1-year contract at PKR 212.00.

Student alert: Canadian tuition fees of CAD 20,000 would require approximately PKR 4.03 million at current rates.

Other Currencies

Several other major and regional currencies are actively quoted in Pakistan’s foreign exchange market today. The Euro (EUR) stands at PKR 325.86, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) is at PKR 1.75. Gulf currencies include the UAE Dirham (AED) at PKR 75.96, Saudi Riyal (SAR) at PKR 74.34, and Omani Rial (OMR) at PKR 724.70. Asian peers feature the Chinese Yuan (CNY) at PKR 40.82, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at PKR 70.28, Indian Rupee (INR) at PKR 3.01, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at PKR 0.88, and Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at PKR 2.27. Other notable rates include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at PKR 196.83, Swiss Franc (CHF) at PKR 352.93, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at PKR 218.73, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at PKR 162.75, and South African Rand (ZAR) at PKR 16.94. European currencies include the Swedish Krona (SEK) at PKR 29.94, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at PKR 29.32, and Danish Krone (DKK) at PKR 43.61. Emerging market currencies show the Brazilian Real (BRL) at PKR 55.17, Turkish Lira (TRY) at PKR 6.24, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at PKR 0.016, Mexican Peso (MXN) at PKR 16.04, Russian Ruble (RUB) at PKR 3.62, South Korean Won (KRW) at PKR 0.19, and Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT) at PKR 0.59. The Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) is quoted at PKR 35.62, while the Thai Baht (THB) trades at PKR 8.67. The Argentine Peso (ARS) shows limited forward liquidity with a ready rate of PKR 0.20.

Day-over-Day Analysis

Comparing April 10 with April 9, 2026:

USD/PKR : Remained relatively stable at 279.01 (vs 279.02 previous day)

GBP/PKR : Slight decline to 374.21 (vs 373.64 previous day) – showing minor volatility

KWD/PKR : Marginal decrease to 910.31 (vs 910.36 previous day)

EUR/PKR : Trading at 325.86, reflecting European market dynamics

The Pakistani Rupee showed resilience against major currencies today, with the USD/PKR pair maintaining stability around the 279 level, indicating balanced market sentiment.