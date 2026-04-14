Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today- April 14, 2026

Karachi, April 14, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for authorized dealers, providing updated reference rates for foreign currency transactions against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of today’s key currency rates for traders, importers, exporters, and remittance senders.

US Dollar (USD) at PKR 278.97

The US Dollar, Pakistan’s most traded foreign currency, is quoted at PKR 278.97 (ready rate) for same-day settlements in today’s SBP report. The greenback shows modest forward premiums across tenors, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 289.91, reflecting measured market expectations of rupee depreciation over the coming months. The USD/PKR rate remains the cornerstone benchmark for international trade, remittance inflows, and foreign debt servicing obligations.

What this means for you: For every $100, you’ll need PKR 27,897 for same-day transactions. This rate affects everything from imported electronics and fuel prices to overseas education and medical expenses.

British Pound (GBP) Trades at PKR 377.44

Sterling continues to command a significant premium against the rupee, with the British Pound quoted at PKR 377.44 for ready transactions. The GBP/PKR pair shows steady upward momentum in forward markets, reaching PKR 390.73 for 1-year contracts. UK-bound remittances and bilateral trade flows remain sensitive to this rate, particularly for Pakistani expatriates and importers of British goods and services. Quick conversion: £100 equals approximately PKR 37,744 at today’s ready rate—useful for planning tuition payments or family support transfers.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Leads at PKR 910.63 The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency against the PKR in today’s report, trading at PKR 910.63 on a ready basis. As a key currency for Pakistani workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the KWD/PKR rate directly impacts remittance inflows from Kuwait. Forward rates indicate gradual appreciation expectations, with the 1-year rate at PKR 954.58, signaling sustained demand for Gulf currencies. Remittance insight: Every 1,000 KWD sent home equals approximately PKR 910,630 for Pakistani families—making timely transfers crucial for maximizing value. Qatari Riyal (QAR) at PKR 76.52 The Qatari Riyal is quoted at PKR 76.52 for same-day settlements. With a significant Pakistani labor presence in Qatar’s energy, construction, and services sectors, this rate is closely watched for remittance calculations and cross-border trade. The QAR shows stable forward pricing, with the 12-month rate at PKR 79.46, reflecting contained volatility expectations in the Gulf currency basket. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) Firm at PKR 739.29 The Bahraini Dinar holds strong at PKR 739.29 in ready transactions. As another key Gulf currency for Pakistani expatriates, the BHD/PKR rate influences cross-border money transfers and trade settlements with Bahrain. Forward curves suggest measured appreciation, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 766.75, aligning with broader regional currency trends. Canadian Dollar (CAD) at PKR 202.37 The Canadian Dollar is trading at PKR 202.37 for ready value. With growing educational, immigration, and business ties between Pakistan and Canada, the CAD/PKR rate is increasingly relevant for students, families, and SMEs engaged in cross-border commerce. Forward rates indicate moderate upward pressure, with the 1-year contract at PKR 213.27. Student alert: Canadian tuition fees of CAD 20,000 would require approximately PKR 4.0 5 million at current rates—plan your forex needs accordingly.