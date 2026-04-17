KARACHI – April 17, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued the official currency rates for the day, showing mixed movements across major global currencies. While the US Dollar (USD) remained largely stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), high-value Middle Eastern currencies, including the Kuwaiti Dinar and Bahraini Dinar, continued to dominate as the most expensive in the interbank market.

Traders noted a cautious sentiment in the open market, with the central bank’s figures providing a benchmark for banks, exchange companies, and corporate treasuries.

US Dollar (USD) Stays Range-Bound

The US Dollar, the most actively traded foreign currency in Pakistan’s banking system, was quoted at Rs. 278.50 for buying and Rs. 280.00 for selling on April 17, 2026.

The SBP’s data indicates a narrow spread, reflecting stable demand for the greenback amid ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the current bailout program. Analysts expect the USD/PKR parity to remain range-bound in the coming sessions, barring any geopolitical shocks.

UK Pound (GBP) Sees Moderate Gains

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) appreciated against the Rupee, trading at Rs. 366.50 for buying and Rs. 369.00 for selling.

The uptick in the Pound comes despite mixed economic data from the UK. Importers settling letters of credit (LCs) for machinery and raw materials from Britain faced a slightly higher cost compared to the previous week. The GBP remains a key barometer for remittances from the UK-based Pakistani diaspora.

Euro (EUR) Edges Higher on ECB Signals

The Euro was quoted at Rs. 320.75 for buying and Rs. 323.25 for selling.

The single currency strengthened marginally against the Rupee, mirroring the Euro’s global performance following hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials. Travelers heading to European Union countries and students planning to study abroad will find the Euro slightly more expensive than earlier in the month.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Remains Resilient

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), a popular currency among Pakistani expatriates and students, recorded a buying rate of Rs. 203.25 and a selling rate of Rs. 205.50.

Supported by stable crude oil prices, the Canadian Dollar held its ground against the PKR. With thousands of Pakistani students enrolled in Canadian universities, the CAD’s trajectory remains a key financial indicator for education-related remittances.

Middle East Movers: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Middle Eastern currencies, crucial for Pakistan’s remittance inflows from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, showed a mixed picture:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 908.00 (buying) and Rs. 912.50 (selling) . The KWD consistently outranks the US Dollar in absolute value.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 739.75 (buying) and Rs. 743.25 (selling) , the BHD maintained its premium status due to Bahrain’s fixed peg to the US Dollar.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Another GCC stablecoin, the OMR was traded at Rs. 723.50 (buying) and Rs. 726.75 (selling).

These high rates mean that Pakistani workers in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman send home significantly higher rupee value per unit of their earnings, providing a cushion against local inflation.

Other Currencies at a Glance

In other trading, the Australian Dollar (AUD) was recorded at Rs. 181.50/183.75, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.85/1.92 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) traded at Rs. 327.00/329.50, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) was quoted at Rs. 38.25/38.80. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the USD — were stable at Rs. 75.80/76.20 and Rs. 74.25/74.70 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at Rs. 76.40/76.90.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for April 17, 2026. Actual retail rates at exchange companies and banks may vary due to applicable margins and taxes.