US Dollar (USD) Slips Marginally

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 278.25 for buying and Rs. 279.75 for selling on April 23, 2026 — a modest decline from the previous week’s level of Rs. 278.50/280.00.

The slight dip reflects eased import pressure and steady central bank interventions. The USD/PKR pair remains closely watched by investors and traders, especially as Pakistan continues to meet external financing requirements under its IMF program.

UK Pound (GBP) Trades Steady

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) showed limited movement, with the buying rate at Rs. 366.00 and the selling rate at Rs. 368.50.

Remittances from the United Kingdom — a vital source of foreign exchange for Pakistan — remain robust. The Pound’s stability against the Rupee offers predictability for families depending on these funds and for businesses engaged in UK-Pakistan trade.

Euro (EUR) Softens on Global Sentiment

The Euro recorded a buying price of Rs. 319.50 and a selling price of Rs. 322.00, easing slightly from the prior week.

The marginal decline follows a softer Euro in global markets amid renewed concerns over European economic growth. However, for students and travelers heading to European destinations, the cost remains largely in line with recent averages.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Holds Ground

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was listed at Rs. 202.75 (buying) and Rs. 205.00 (selling).

The Canadian currency remained resilient, supported by stable energy prices. With thousands of Pakistani students enrolled in Canadian universities, the CAD/PKR rate continues to be a critical metric for education-related financial planning and remittances.

Middle East Standouts: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, which directly impact millions of Pakistani expatriates, showed the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the most expensive currency against the Rupee, trading at Rs. 906.50 (buying) and Rs. 911.00 (selling) . A slight dip from last week, but still far above all others.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 738.75 (buying) and Rs. 742.25 (selling) , holding nearly steady due to its dollar peg.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 722.50 (buying) and Rs. 725.75 (selling).

These high exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to see strong rupee equivalents for their earnings, providing a valuable hedge against domestic inflation.

Other Currencies in Brief

Among other currencies, the Australian Dollar (AUD) traded at Rs. 180.50/182.75, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.84/1.91 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) was quoted at Rs. 326.00/328.50, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 38.00/38.55. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the USD — stood at Rs. 75.70/76.10 and Rs. 74.15/74.60 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.30/76.80.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for April 23, 2026. Actual retail rates at exchange companies and banks may vary due to applicable margins, taxes, and market conditions.