Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - August 26, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 26, 2025, offering essential insights for businesses, investors, and individuals maneuvering through Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, gathered from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, represent the weighted average of interbank closing rates, with emphasis on the US Dollar (USD) and important currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This article details today’s rates, compares them with those from August 25, 2025 where available, and incorporates perspectives from online platforms to illustrate current trends and economic effects.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 26, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to August 25 rates where available:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.1188 1-Month: PKR 75.3896 3-Month: PKR 75.9594 6-Month: PKR 76.4874 1-Year: PKR 78.0477

The SAR’s rates suggest stability with minor adjustments, potentially maintaining costs for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.7385 (August 25: 76.7450, down by PKR 0.0065) 1-Month: PKR 77.0795 3-Month: PKR 77.7601 6-Month: PKR 78.3712 1-Year: PKR 80.2163

The AED’s slight decline in ready rates could marginally reduce expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 922.0472 1-Month: PKR 926.6203 3-Month: PKR 935.2729 6-Month: PKR 942.7874 1-Year: PKR 965.3763

The KWD’s steady rates may keep costs stable for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 203.3700 (August 25: 203.7684, down by PKR 0.3984) 1-Month: PKR 204.5776 (August 25: 205.0202, down by PKR 0.4426) 3-Month: PKR 206.9075 (August 25: 207.2995, down by PKR 0.3920) 6-Month: PKR 209.4175 (August 25: 209.4175, unchanged) 1-Year: PKR 215.2619 (August 25: 215.7517, down by PKR 0.4898)

The CAD’s decrease could lower costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.3228 1-Month: PKR 77.6923 3-Month: PKR 78.3708 6-Month: PKR 78.9752 1-Year: PKR 80.7985

The QAR’s stable rates may keep expenses steady for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 281.8606 (August 25: 281.8728, down by PKR 0.0122) 1-Month: PKR 283.0918 (August 25: 283.1859, down by PKR 0.0941) 3-Month: PKR 285.5388 (August 25: 285.5416, down by PKR 0.0028) 6-Month: PKR 287.6960 (August 25: 287.6909, up by PKR 0.0051) 1-Year: PKR 294.3336 (August 25: 294.3845, down by PKR 0.0509)

The USD’s minor decline may offer slight relief for import costs, with open market rates around PKR 284.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 25 where available:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 327.5220 (August 25: 329.8194, down by PKR 2.2974), with 6-month at PKR 339.3460.

Ready at PKR 327.5220 (August 25: 329.8194, down by PKR 2.2974), with 6-month at PKR 339.3460. British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 379.3139 (August 25: 380.6833, down by PKR 1.3694), with 6-month at PKR 388.9400.

Ready at PKR 379.3139 (August 25: 380.6833, down by PKR 1.3694), with 6-month at PKR 388.9400. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 349.7247 (August 25: 351.2653, down by PKR 1.5406), with 6-month at PKR 366.2234.

Ready at PKR 349.7247 (August 25: 351.2653, down by PKR 1.5406), with 6-month at PKR 366.2234. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 182.4906 (August 25: 182.9777, down by PKR 0.4871), with 6-month at PKR 187.6049.

Ready at PKR 182.4906 (August 25: 182.9777, down by PKR 0.4871), with 6-month at PKR 187.6049. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 218.6409 (August 25: 219.3577, down by PKR 0.7168), with 6-month at PKR 227.3387.

Analysis and Implications

The general decline in ready rates for SAR, AED, CAD, USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD from August 25 to August 26 indicates short-term PKR strengthening, potentially reducing costs for imports, remittances, and travel. The stability in KWD and QAR rates suggests consistent market conditions for those currencies. Online sources note open market USD buying at PKR 284, higher than SBP’s rate, highlighting ongoing disparities and concerns over currency availability. While short-term gains for the PKR are apparent, elevated forward rates (6-month to 1-year) for most currencies indicate market expectations of possible PKR weakening in the medium to long term. These M2M rates are essential for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, impacting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment strategies. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel budgets, and overseas education costs.

These rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release