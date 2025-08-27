Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - August 27, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 27, 2025, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This article details today’s rates, compares them with those from August 26, 2025, and incorporates sentiment from posts on X to highlight current trends and economic implications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 27, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to August 26 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: 75.1188 (August 26: 75.1188, unchanged) 1-Month: 75.3896 3-Month: 75.9594 6-Month: 76.4874 1-Year: 78.0477

The SAR’s stability may keep costs steady for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: 76.7385 (August 26: 76.7385, unchanged) 1-Month: 77.0795 3-Month: 77.7601 6-Month: 78.3712 1-Year: 80.2163

The AED’s unchanged rates could maintain expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: 922.0472 1-Month: 926.6203 3-Month: 935.2729 6-Month: 942.7874 1-Year: 965.3763

The KWD’s steady rates may sustain costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: 203.4939 (August 26: 203.3700, up by PKR 0.1239) 1-Month: 204.7414 (August 26: 204.5776, up by PKR 0.1638) 3-Month: 207.0186 (August 26: 206.9075, up by PKR 0.1111) 6-Month: 209.1454 (August 26: 209.0124, up by PKR 0.1330) 1-Year: 215.3565 (August 26: 215.2619, up by PKR 0.0946)

The CAD’s slight increase could raise costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: 77.3228 1-Month: 77.6923 3-Month: 78.3708 6-Month: 78.9752 1-Year: 80.7985

The QAR’s stable rates may keep expenses steady for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: 281.8289 (August 26: 281.8606, down by PKR 0.0317) 1-Month: 283.1285 (August 26: 283.0918, up by PKR 0.0367) 3-Month: 285.5005 (August 26: 285.5388, down by PKR 0.0383) 6-Month: 287.6732 (August 26: 287.6960, down by PKR 0.0228) 1-Year: 294.2690 (August 26: 294.3336, down by PKR 0.0646)

The USD’s minor decline may offer slight relief for import costs, with open market rates around PKR 284.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 26:

Euro (EUR): Ready: 326.9215 (August 26: 327.5220, down by PKR 0.6005), with 6-month at 338.7307.

Ready: (August 26: 327.5220, down by PKR 0.6005), with 6-month at 338.7307. British Pound (GBP): Ready: 379.0035 (August 26: 379.3139, down by PKR 0.3104), with 6-month at 388.6453.

Ready: (August 26: 379.3139, down by PKR 0.3104), with 6-month at 388.6453. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: 349.5769 (August 26: 349.7247, down by PKR 0.1478), with 6-month at 366.0529.

Ready: (August 26: 349.7247, down by PKR 0.1478), with 6-month at 366.0529. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: 182.5265 (August 26: 182.4906, up by PKR 0.0359), with 6-month at 187.6312.

Ready: (August 26: 182.4906, up by PKR 0.0359), with 6-month at 187.6312. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: 218.6409 (August 26: 218.6409, unchanged), with 6-month at 227.3387.

Analysis and Implications

The mixed trends in exchange rates from August 26 to August 27, with declines in USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, and slight increases in CAD and AUD, suggest varied market dynamics. The stability in SAR, AED, KWD, and QAR rates indicates consistent conditions for those currencies. Online sources note open market USD buying at PKR 284, higher than SBP’s rate, highlighting ongoing disparities and concerns over currency availability. While short-term PKR gains are evident in some currencies, elevated forward rates (6-month to 1-year) for most suggest market expectations of potential PKR weakening in the medium to long term. These M2M rates are crucial for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, impacting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment strategies. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel budgets, and overseas education costs.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release