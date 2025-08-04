Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 4, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 4, 2025, offering critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals tracking currency movements.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies like the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). Below, we explore today’s rates and compare them with those from August 2, 2025, to highlight trends and shifts.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Here are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 4, 2025, with comparisons to August 2 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.3509 (August 2: PKR 75.3655, down by PKR 0.0146) 1-Month: PKR 75.6507 (August 2: PKR 75.6772, down by PKR 0.0265) 3-Month: PKR 76.1376 (August 2: PKR 76.1714, down by PKR 0.0338) 6-Month: PKR 76.6180 (August 2: PKR 76.6558, down by PKR 0.0378) 1-Year: PKR 78.3037 (August 2: PKR 78.3212, down by PKR 0.0175)

The SAR shows a slight decline across all terms, which may provide marginal relief for remittances and travel-related expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.9541 (August 2: PKR 76.9711, down by PKR 0.0170) 1-Month: PKR 77.3223 (August 2: PKR 77.3541, down by PKR 0.0318) 3-Month: PKR 77.9179 (August 2: PKR 77.9542, down by PKR 0.0363) 6-Month: PKR 78.4874 (August 2: PKR 78.5448, down by PKR 0.0574) 1-Year: PKR 80.4344 (August 2: PKR 80.4675, down by PKR 0.0331)

The AED also reflects a minor decrease, potentially benefiting trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 924.5595 (August 2: PKR 923.4042, up by PKR 1.1553) 1-Month: PKR 929.4772 (August 2: PKR 928.5026, up by PKR 0.9746) 3-Month: PKR 937.1611 (August 2: PKR 936.2101, up by PKR 0.9510) 6-Month: PKR 944.1389 (August 2: PKR 943.2392, up by PKR 0.8997) 1-Year: PKR 968.1975 (August 2: PKR 967.0229, up by PKR 1.1746)

The KWD has strengthened slightly, reinforcing its position as a high-value currency for significant transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 205.0909 (August 2: PKR 203.7979, up by PKR 1.2930) 1-Month: PKR 206.3624 (August 2: PKR 205.0997, up by PKR 1.2627) 3-Month: PKR 208.4846 (August 2: PKR 207.2513, up by PKR 1.2333) 6-Month: PKR 210.5164 (August 2: PKR 209.3419, up by PKR 1.1745) 1-Year: PKR 217.1290 (August 2: PKR 216.1459, up by PKR 0.9831)

The CAD’s rise may impact trade and remittance costs for Pakistan’s Canadian diaspora.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.5422 (August 2: PKR 77.5614, down by PKR 0.0192) 1-Month: PKR 77.9179 (August 2: PKR 77.9558, down by PKR 0.0379) 3-Month: PKR 78.5113 (August 2: PKR 78.5664, down by PKR 0.0551) 6-Month: PKR 79.0903 (August 2: PKR 79.1336, down by PKR 0.0433) 1-Year: PKR 81.0210 (August 2: PKR 81.0607, down by PKR 0.0397)

The QAR’s slight dip could ease expenses for Pakistanis in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 282.6563 (August 2: PKR 282.7186, down by PKR 0.0623) 1-Month: PKR 283.9739 (August 2: PKR 284.0921, down by PKR 0.1182) 3-Month: PKR 286.0872 (August 2: PKR 286.2292, down by PKR 0.1420) 6-Month: PKR 288.1231 (August 2: PKR 288.2729, down by PKR 0.1498) 1-Year: PKR 295.1502 (August 2: PKR 295.2435, down by PKR 0.0933)

The USD’s marginal decline may offer slight relief for import costs.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show shifts compared to August 2:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 326.7507 (August 2: PKR 322.6950, up by PKR 4.0557), rising to PKR 348.1473 for 1-year.

British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 375.2121 (August 2: PKR 372.6797, up by PKR 2.5324), increasing to PKR 392.1801 for 1-year.

Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 349.6491 (August 2: PKR 346.5751, up by PKR 3.0740), reaching PKR 380.4418 for 1-year.

Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 182.9634 (August 2: PKR 181.7881, up by PKR 1.1753), climbing to PKR 192.0256 for 1-year.

Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 219.4963 (August 2: PKR 217.7858, up by PKR 1.7105), up to PKR 234.7788 for 1-year.

Analysis and Implications

The slight weakening of SAR, AED, QAR, and USD against the PKR from August 2 to August 4 could indicate short-term stability or minor appreciation in the PKR’s value, potentially easing costs for imports, remittances, and travel. Conversely, the strengthening of KWD and CAD suggests increased costs for transactions involving these currencies. The EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD’s upward movement highlights broader market dynamics, possibly driven by global economic trends or shifts in USD-based cross-rates on Reuters Eikon Terminal.

These M2M rates are essential for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, impacting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment decisions. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel budgets, and overseas education costs.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official release