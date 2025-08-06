The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 6, 2025, providing essential data for businesses, investors, and individuals tracking currency movements in Pakistan.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR).

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 6, 2025, with comparisons to August 5 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.3330 (August 5: PKR 75.3227, up by PKR 0.0103) 1-Month: PKR 75.7046 (August 5: PKR 75.6505, up by PKR 0.0541) 3-Month: PKR 76.2695 (August 5: PKR 76.1363, up by PKR 0.1332) 6-Month: PKR 76.7499 (August 5: PKR 76.6063, up by PKR 0.1436) 1-Year: PKR 78.3122 (August 5: PKR 78.2736, up by PKR 0.0386)

The SAR has strengthened slightly, which may increase costs for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.9595 (August 5: PKR 76.9304, up by PKR 0.0291) 1-Month: PKR 77.3887 (August 5: PKR 77.3267, up by PKR 0.0620) 3-Month: PKR 78.0570 (August 5: PKR 77.9207, up by PKR 0.1363) 6-Month: PKR 78.6418 (August 5: PKR 78.4797, up by PKR 0.1621) 1-Year: PKR 80.4593 (August 5: PKR 80.4077, up by PKR 0.0516)

The AED shows consistent increases, potentially impacting trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 924.4602 (August 5: PKR 923.9855, up by PKR 0.4747) 1-Month: PKR 930.1260 (August 5: PKR 929.2472, up by PKR 0.8788) 3-Month: PKR 938.5264 (August 5: PKR 936.9285, up by PKR 1.597qiu – 6-Month: PKR 945.7450 (August 5: PKR 943.6761, up by PKR 2.0689) 1-Year: PKR 968.0338 (August 5: PKR 967.6265, up by PKR 0.4073)

The KWD’s slight rise reinforces its high-value status, affecting high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 205.2588 (August 5: PKR 204.9935, up by PKR 0.2653) 1-Month: PKR 206.7032 (August 5: PKR 206.3575, up by PKR 0.3457) 3-Month: PKR 209.0100 (August 5: PKR 208.4482, up by PKR 0.5618) 6-Month: PKR 211.0869 (August 5: PKR 210.4462, up by PKR 0.6407) 1-Year: PKR 217.3814 (August 5: PKR 216.9837, up by PKR 0.3977)

The CAD’s increase may raise costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.5507 (August 5: PKR 77.5236, up by PKR 0.0271) 1-Month: PKR 77.9889 (August 5: PKR 77.9251, up by PKR 0.0638) 3-Month: PKR 78.6600 (August 5: PKR 78.5191, up by PKR 0.1409) 6-Month: PKR 79.2426 (August 5: PKR 79.0774, up by PKR 0.1652) 1-Year: PKR 81.0491 (August 5: PKR 80.9981, up by PKR 0.0510)

The QAR’s upward trend could affect expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 282.6722 (August 5: PKR 282.5732, up by PKR 0.0990) 1-Month: PKR 284.2139 (August 5: PKR 283.9919, up by PKR 0.2220) 3-Month: PKR 286.5978 (August 5: PKR 286.1052, up by PKR 0.4926) 6-Month: PKR 288.6742 (August 5: PKR 288.1021, up by PKR 0.5721) 1-Year: PKR 295.2213 (August 5: PKR 295.0680, up by PKR 0.1533)

The USD’s increase may elevate import costs and influence international trade.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 5:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 327.1648 (August 5: PKR 326.2025, up by PKR 0.9623), rising to PKR 348.7595 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 327.1648 (August 5: PKR 326.2025, up by PKR 0.9623), rising to PKR 348.7595 for 1-year. British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 375.5583 (August 5: PKR 374.9323, up by PKR 0.6260), increasing to PKR 392.6368 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 375.5583 (August 5: PKR 374.9323, up by PKR 0.6260), increasing to PKR 392.6368 for 1-year. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 349.4094 (August 5: PKR 349.0498, up by PKR 0.3596), reaching PKR 380.3815 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 349.4094 (August 5: PKR 349.0498, up by PKR 0.3596), reaching PKR 380.3815 for 1-year. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 183.3977 (August 5: PKR 182.4858, up by PKR 0.9119), climbing to PKR 192.4911 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 183.3977 (August 5: PKR 182.4858, up by PKR 0.9119), climbing to PKR 192.4911 for 1-year. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 219.5171 (August 5: PKR 219.2785, up by PKR 0.2386), up to PKR 234.9691 for 1-year.

Analysis and Implications

The upward movement in SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, QAR, and USD from August 5 to August 6 suggests a potential weakening of the PKR in the short term, which could increase costs for imports, remittances, and travel. The consistent rise across all terms for these currencies, along with EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD, may reflect global market dynamics or shifts in USD-based cross-rates on Reuters Eikon Terminal. This trend could impact Pakistan’s trade balance, particularly for goods priced in USD, and raise expenses for overseas transactions.

These M2M rates are vital for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, influencing financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment decisions. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel budgets, and overseas education costs.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official release