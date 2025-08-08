Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 8, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 8, 2025, offering vital insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR)..

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 8, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to NBP’s rates from August 7:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.2688 (August 7: PKR 75.44 TT Selling, down by PKR 0.1712; TT Buying: PKR 75.30, down by PKR 0.0312) 1-Month: PKR 75.6160 (August 7: PKR 75.81, down by PKR 0.1940) 3-Month: PKR 76.2301 (August 7: PKR 76.54, down by PKR 0.3099) 6-Month: PKR 76.7472 1-Year: PKR 78.2585

The SAR’s decline may provide slight relief for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.9041 (August 7: PKR 77.08 TT Selling, down by PKR 0.1759; TT Buying: PKR 76.95, down by PKR 0.0459) 1-Month: PKR 77.3131 (August 7: PKR 77.47, down by PKR 0.1569) 3-Month: PKR 78.0323 6-Month: PKR 78.6462 1-Year: PKR 80.4191 The AED’s decrease could ease costs for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 924.7932 (August 7: PKR 927.21 TT Selling, down by PKR 2.4168; TT Buying: PKR 925.58, down by PKR 0.7868) 1-Month: PKR 930.2130 (August 7) 3-Month: PKR 939.2063 (August 7) 6-Month: PKR 946.8613 (August 7) 1-Year: PKR 968.5853 (August 7)

The KWD’s decline may lower costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 205.7236 (August 7: PKR 206.12 TT Selling, down by PKR 0.3964; TT Buying: PKR 205.76, down by PKR 0.0364) 1-Month: PKR 207.1035 (August 7) 3-Month: PKR 209.5549 (August 7) 6-Month: PKR 211.7188 (August 7) 1-Year: PKR 217.8599 (August 7)

The CAD’s slight decrease could reduce expenses for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.4971 (August 7: PKR 78.23 TT Selling, down by PKR 0.7329; TT Buying: PKR 78.10, down by PKR 0.6029) 1-Month: PKR 77.9171 3-Month: PKR 78.6352 6-Month: PKR 79.2525 1-Year: PKR 81.0057

The QAR’s significant drop may ease expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 282.4688 (August 7: PKR 283.05 TT Selling, down by PKR 0.5812; TT Buying: PKR 282.55, down by PKR 0.0812) 1-Month: PKR 283.9382 (August 7: PKR 281.25, up by PKR 2.6882) 3-Month: PKR 286.4955 (August 7: PKR 275.04, up by PKR 11.4555) 6-Month: PKR 288.7025 (August 7: PKR 267.60, up by PKR 21.1025) 1-Year: PKR 295.0698 (August 7)

The USD shows a mixed trend, with a decline in ready rates but significant increases in forward rates, potentially affecting import costs.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 7 (NBP rates):

Euro (EUR): Ready: PKR 329.3728 (August 7: PKR 330.32 TT Selling, down by PKR 0.9472), with 6-month at PKR 341.6365 (August 7: PKR 315.74, up by PKR 25.8965).

British Pound (GBP): Ready: PKR 379.8641 (August 7: PKR 378.27 TT Selling, up by PKR 1.5941), with 6-month at PKR 389.9724 (August 7: PKR 357.89, up by PKR 32.0824).

Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: PKR 349.9583 (August 7: PKR 351.55 TT Selling, down by PKR 1.5917), 6-month at PKR 366.9417 (August 7).

Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: PKR 184.4945 (August 7: PKR 184.37 TT Selling, up by PKR 0.1245), 6-month at PKR 189.8301 (August 7).

Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: PKR 220.0684 (August 7: PKR 220.42 TT Selling, down by PKR 0.3516), 6-month at PKR 228.8060.

Analysis and Implications

The general decline in SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, QAR, and USD ready rates from August 7 (NBP) to August 8 (SBP) suggests a potential short-term strengthening of the PKR, which could lower costs for imports, remittances, and travel. However, the significant increases in USD, EUR, and GBP forward rates (1-month to 6-month) indicate market expectations of PKR weakening in the medium term. Posts on X highlight ongoing concerns about currency shortages and economic stability, with the USD trading above PKR 280 despite government efforts to cap it at PKR 250. These M2M rates are crucial for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, impacting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment strategies. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel expenses, and overseas education costs.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan.