KARACHI- July 31, 2026- The State Bank of Pakistan released their Mark-to-Market Currency Rates report for 31 July 2026, effectively signing off on a month where the rupee saw almost no movement against its most critical trading partner. The US Dollar (USD) finished July around 277.8036 in the ready market – from 277.8618 on the July 27th it only gave away roughly six paisas of hard-won gains back to the Pakistani rupee over the last few days of the month.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) picked itself up against the peso – from 74.0215 to 73.9843 – alongside the U.A.E Dirham (which came down from 75.6498 to 75.6422), while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) jumped almost a full rupee from 197.1560 to 198.1481 wiping out whatever relief some exporters were given early in the week.

Most noticeably the British Pound (GBP) has risen substantially to 373.4513 from 370.5149 – adding back more than 293 paisas of last week’s rupee gains in a snap on a one-sided movement which would have given UK university students in Pakistan headaches, with the run-up in the rate to 373.45 from 370.52 on Wednesday alone giving most of back losses since the month begin, the rate from May was just at 246, the one year rate now at 392.62 says a near 5.1 % deprecation per year has taken place since July had nearly been up three weeks

The other twoGulf currencies, Bahraini Dinar and Omani Rial gained – the former going down from 736.7818 with the later just coming off from 721.5396.

The Turkish Lira moved up again against PKR today, going up to 5.8454 in the ready market, but compared to previous months the depreciation seems slower on the Lira.