Karachi, June 11, 2026 – National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has published its latest foreign exchange rates for June 11, 2026, providing comprehensive TT (Telegraphic Transfer) selling and buying rates for major global currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). Here’s your complete guide to today’s currency exchange rates for traders, importers, exporters, students, and remittance senders.

US Dollar (USD) at PKR 278.75 (TT Selling)

The US Dollar, Pakistan’s most actively traded foreign currency, is quoted at PKR 278.75 (TT Selling) and PKR 278.25 (TT Buying) for ready transactions today. The dollar shows moderate forward premiums across various tenors, with 6-month forward rates at PKR 264.13, indicating measured market expectations. The USD/PKR rate continues to serve as the primary benchmark for international trade, remittance receipts, and foreign debt obligations.

What this means for you: For every $100, you’ll require PKR 27,875 for same-day transactions. This rate impacts everything from imported electronics and fuel costs to overseas education and healthcare expenses.

Cash Notes Rate: If you’re exchanging physical currency, USD cash notes are trading at PKR 280.14 (selling) and PKR 277.14 (buying).

British Pound (GBP) Trades at PKR 372.94

Sterling maintains a substantial premium against the rupee, with the British Pound quoted at PKR 372.94 (TT Selling) and PKR 372.27 (TT Buying) for ready transactions. The GBP/PKR pair demonstrates consistent upward momentum in forward markets, reaching PKR 349.42 for 6-month contracts. Remittances destined for the UK and bilateral trade activities remain highly sensitive to this rate, especially for Pakistani expatriates and importers of British merchandise and services.

Quick conversion: £100 equals approximately PKR 37,294 at today’s TT selling rate—helpful for planning tuition fees or family remittances.

Cash Notes Rate: GBP cash notes are trading at PKR 374.80 (selling) and PKR 370.38 (buying).

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Leads at PKR 907.39

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues as the highest-valued currency against the PKR in today’s report, trading at PKR 907.39 (TT Selling) and PKR 905.76 (TT Buying) on a ready basis. As a vital currency for Pakistani workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the KWD/PKR rate directly affects remittance inflows from Kuwait.

Remittance insight: Every 1,000 KWD remitted home equals approximately PKR 907,390 for Pakistani households—making well-timed transfers essential for maximizing value.

Euro (EUR) at PKR 321.84

The Euro is quoted at PKR 321.84 (TT Selling) and PKR 321.26 (TT Buying) for same-day settlements. With substantial trade and educational ties between Pakistan and Eurozone countries, this rate is closely monitored for business transactions and student remittances. The EUR shows stable forward pricing, with 6-month rates at PKR 303.95, reflecting contained volatility expectations.

Cash Notes Rate: EUR cash notes are trading at PKR 323.45 (selling) and PKR 319.64 (buying).

Saudi Riyal (SAR) at PKR 74.25

The Saudi Riyal is positioned at PKR 74.25 (TT Selling) and PKR 74.12 (TT Buying). With millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia, this rate is crucial for remittance calculations and Hajj/Umrah travel planning.

Cash Notes Rate: SAR cash notes are trading at PKR 74.63 (selling) and PKR 73.74 (buying).

UAE Dirham (AED) at PKR 75.90

The UAE Dirham holds steady at PKR 75.90 (TT Selling) and PKR 75.76 (TT Buying). As another key Gulf currency for Pakistani expatriates, the AED/PKR rate significantly impacts cross-border money transfers from the UAE.

Cash Notes Rate: AED cash notes are trading at PKR 76.28 (selling) and PKR 75.38 (buying).

Canadian Dollar (CAD) at PKR 200.01

The Canadian Dollar is trading at PKR 200.01 (TT Selling) and PKR 199.65 (TT Buying). With expanding educational, immigration, and commercial ties between Pakistan and Canada, the CAD/PKR rate is increasingly significant for students, families, and SMEs involved in cross-border commerce.

Student alert: Canadian tuition fees of CAD 20,000 would require approximately PKR 4.00 million at current rates—plan your foreign exchange requirements accordingly.

Other Major Currencies in Focus