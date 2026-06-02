KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has published its latest mark-to-market revaluation rates for Tuesday with all major international currency rates against PKR, mainly the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound and Canadian Dollar.

US Dollar (USD)

The greenback opens the month at 278.4634 PKR for spot transactions, maintaining its position within the familiar 278–280 band that has defined interbank activity through much of 2026. The marginal softening from mid-May levels suggests measured central bank guidance, with the SBP likely intervening to prevent excessive volatility while preserving reserve buffers. The 1-year forward rate of 292.1822 PKR indicates markets are pricing in gradual rupee depreciation over the coming twelve months.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The riyal from the Kingdom is quoted at 74.1995 PKR today. As the currency of choice for Pakistan’s largest overseas workforce, the SAR rate holds outsized importance for millions of families who depend on monthly remittance flows from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. The peg to the US dollar ensures the riyal moves in lockstep with greenback fluctuations, offering stability to both senders and recipients.

UAE Dirham (AED)

The Emirati dirham stands at 75.8208 PKR, reflecting its rigid dollar peg. With the UAE ranking among Pakistan’s top remittance corridors, this rate serves as a critical reference for workers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the northern emirates. The consistency of the AED/PKR pair provides a degree of predictability in an otherwise uncertain economic environment.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

Qatar’s currency is marked at 76.3907 PKR in today’s SBP circular. The rate matters significantly for the Pakistani community engaged in Qatar’s infrastructure and service sectors, as well as for businesses involved in bilateral trade and LNG-related transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar retains its crown as the highest-valued currency in the SBP’s table, trading at 907.6382 PKR. Backed by substantial hydrocarbon wealth and prudent fiscal stewardship, the dinar’s elevated rate translates into substantial remittance value for Pakistani workers in the emirate, even as the currency’s limited float keeps movements tightly constrained.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

The dinar from Manama is set at 738.6198 PKR. Bahrain hosts one of the oldest Pakistani expatriate communities in the Gulf, and the BHD rate remains a key metric for households with breadwinners employed in the kingdom’s financial and service sectors.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Aussie dollar is valued at 200.0342 PKR today. Sensitive to commodity price swings and Reserve Bank of Australia policy signals, the AUD has shown measured movement. The rate is particularly relevant for Pakistani students enrolled in Australian universities and for importers sourcing agricultural and mineral commodities from down under.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The loonie trades at 201.1946 PKR, providing a reference point for Canada’s sizeable Pakistani diaspora. With significant communities in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, the CAD rate influences both remittance decisions and educational funding arrangements across the trans-Pacific corridor.

Other Major Currencies

Currency Code Ready Rate (PKR) Euro EUR 324.4098 British Pound GBP 375.1876 Swiss Franc CHF 354.8434 Japanese Yen JPY 1.7439 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.1782 Indian Rupee INR 2.9244 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 70.2304 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.2959 Singapore Dollar SGD 217.9497 Norwegian Krone NOK 30.0141 Swedish Krona SEK 30.0279 Danish Krone DKK 43.4065 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.5267 Omani Rial OMR 723.2627 South African Rand ZAR 17.1926 Thai Baht THB 8.6602 Turkish Lira TRY 6.0632 Indonesian Rupiah IDR 0.0160 Mexican Peso MXN 16.0889 Russian Ruble RUB 3.8377 South Korean Won KRW 0.1834 Kazakhstani Tenge KZT 0.5652 Brazilian Real BRL 55.4029 Argentine Peso ARS 0.1951 Bangladeshi Taka BDT 2.2686

Note: Zero values across forward tenors for BRL, BDT, ARS, and select other currencies indicate thin or absent forward market liquidity.