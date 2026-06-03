KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan has issued its foreign exchange rate sheet for Wednesday, June 3, 2026. These foreign currency rates serve as market-indicative benchmarks for the bank’s nationwide network of FX-designated branches and corporate clients.

US Dollar (USD)

The US dollar, Pakistan’s most watched foreign currency, is quoted at 278.85 PKR for selling and 278.35 PKR for buying in NBP’s ready transaction rates. The spread of 50 paisas reflects the bank’s standard retail margin. For larger transactions, the indicative forward rates show the dollar at 277.01 for sight/15 days, gradually declining to 261.60 for six-month delivery — an unusual backwardation that may reflect NBP’s specific liquidity positioning or forward curve dynamics. The frozen FCY deposit conversion rate is set at 278.4267, while cash notes are trading at 280.24 selling and 277.24 buying.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The Saudi riyal, vital for remittances from the Kingdom where over two million Pakistanis work, is priced at 74.32 PKR selling and 74.19 PKR buying. The narrow 13-paisa spread indicates strong liquidity in this corridor. For cash transactions, NBP quotes 74.69 selling and 73.77 buying, reflecting the higher operational costs of handling physical currency. The riyal’s dollar peg ensures stability that benefits both remittance senders and recipients.

UAE Dirham (AED)

The Emirati dirham stands at 75.93 PKR selling and 75.79 PKR buying for ready transactions. Cash notes are quoted at 76.31 selling and 75.41 buying. With the UAE ranking among Pakistan’s top three remittance sources, this rate is closely monitored by expatriate workers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The dirham’s rigid dollar peg provides predictability in an otherwise uncertain economic environment.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

Qatar’s currency is marked at 76.67 PKR selling and 76.53 PKR buying. The QAR rate serves the Pakistani workforce engaged in Qatar’s infrastructure and service sectors, as well as businesses involved in bilateral trade. The tight spread of 14 paisas reflects healthy market depth.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar retains its position as the highest-valued currency in NBP’s daily sheet, trading at 909.05 PKR selling and 907.42 PKR buying. The dinar’s substantial value reflects Kuwait’s oil wealth and conservative fiscal management. For Pakistani workers in the emirate, this rate translates into significant remittance value, though the currency’s limited float keeps movements tightly constrained.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

The Bahraini dinar is notably absent from NBP’s visible rate sheet for June 3, suggesting either thin market conditions or that the bank handles BHD transactions through its Treasury Sales Desk for volume pricing. Clients requiring Bahraini dinar rates are advised to contact the desk directly.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Australian dollar is valued at 200.01 PKR selling and 199.65 PKR buying. The 36-paisa spread reflects moderate liquidity in this cross. The AUD’s sensitivity to commodity prices and RBA policy signals means NBP’s Treasury team actively monitors this pair. The rate is particularly relevant for Pakistani students in Australia and importers sourcing commodities.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The Canadian dollar trades at 201.40 PKR selling and 201.04 PKR buying. With substantial Pakistani communities in Toronto and Vancouver, the CAD rate serves both individual remittance needs and corporate clients. The loonie maintains a slight premium over the AUD, consistent with recent cross-market dynamics.

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