Karachi, May 12, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for authorized dealers, providing updated reference rates for foreign currency transactions against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of today’s key currency rates for traders, importers, exporters, and remittance senders.

US Dollar (USD) at PKR 278.66

The US Dollar, Pakistan’s most actively traded foreign currency, is positioned at PKR 278.66 (ready rate) for same-day settlements in today’s SBP announcement. The greenback exhibits moderate forward premiums across various tenors, with the 1-year rate estimated at PKR 291.28, indicating cautious market expectations of rupee depreciation in the months ahead. The USD/PKR rate continues to function as the primary benchmark for international trade, remittance receipts, and foreign debt obligations.

What this means for you: For every $100, you’ll require PKR 27,866 for same-day transactions. This rate influences everything from imported electronics and fuel costs to overseas education and healthcare expenses.

British Pound (GBP) Trades at PKR 376.46

Sterling maintains a considerable premium against the rupee, with the British Pound quoted at PKR 376.46 for ready transactions. The GBP/PKR pair demonstrates consistent upward momentum in forward markets, reaching PKR 391.49 for 1-year contracts. Remittances destined for the UK and bilateral trade activities remain highly sensitive to this rate, especially for Pakistani expatriates and importers of British merchandise and services.

Quick conversion: £100 equals approximately PKR 37,646 at today’s ready rate—helpful for planning tuition fees or family remittances.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Leads at PKR 909.92

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues as the highest-valued currency against the PKR in today’s report, trading at PKR 909.92 on a ready basis. As a crucial currency for Pakistani workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the KWD/PKR rate directly affects remittance inflows from Kuwait. Forward rates suggest gradual appreciation expectations, with the 1-year rate at PKR 958.16, indicating sustained demand for Gulf currencies.

Remittance insight: Every 1,000 KWD remitted home equals approximately PKR 909,920 for Pakistani households—making well-timed transfers essential for maximizing value.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) at PKR 76.45

The Qatari Riyal is quoted at PKR 76.45 for same-day settlements. With a substantial Pakistani workforce in Qatar’s energy, construction, and services sectors, this rate is closely monitored for remittance calculations and cross-border commerce. The QAR exhibits stable forward pricing, with the 12-month rate at PKR 79.44, reflecting contained volatility expectations in the Gulf currency basket.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD) Firm at PKR 738.71

The Bahraini Dinar remains robust at PKR 738.71 in ready transactions. As another vital Gulf currency for Pakistani expatriates, the BHD/PKR rate impacts cross-border money transfers and trade settlements with Bahrain. Forward curves suggest measured appreciation, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 769.11, consistent with broader regional currency trends.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) at PKR 203.30

The Canadian Dollar is trading at PKR 203.30 for ready value. With expanding educational, immigration, and commercial ties between Pakistan and Canada, the CAD/PKR rate is increasingly significant for students, families, and SMEs involved in cross-border commerce. Forward rates indicate moderate upward pressure, with the 1-year contract at PKR 215.19.

Student alert: Canadian tuition fees of CAD 20,000 would require approximately PKR 4.07 million at current rates—plan your foreign exchange requirements accordingly.

Other Currencies in Focus

Beyond the priority currencies, numerous other major and regional currencies are actively quoted in Pakistan’s foreign exchange market today. The Euro (EUR) stands at PKR 327.26, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) is at PKR 1.77. Gulf currencies include the UAE Dirham (AED) at PKR 75.87, Saudi Riyal (SAR) at PKR 74.27, and Omani Rial (OMR) at PKR 723.79. Asian counterparts feature the Chinese Yuan (CNY) at PKR 41.01, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at PKR 70.83, Indian Rupee (INR) at PKR 2.91, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at PKR 0.86, and Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at PKR 2.27. Other notable rates include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at PKR 201.05, Swiss Franc (CHF) at PKR 356.85, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at PKR 218.88, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at PKR 165.57, and South African Rand (ZAR) at PKR 16.84. European currencies include the Swedish Krona (SEK) at PKR 30.07, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at PKR 30.38, and Danish Krone (DKK) at PKR 43.80. Emerging market currencies show the Brazilian Real (BRL) at PKR 57.02, Turkish Lira (TRY) at PKR 6.13, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at PKR 0.015, Mexican Peso (MXN) at PKR 16.15, Russian Ruble (RUB) at PKR 3.76, South Korean Won (KRW) at PKR 0.18, and Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT) at PKR 0.60. The Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) is quoted at PKR 35.59, while the Thai Baht (THB) trades at PKR 8.59. The Argentine Peso (ARS) shows limited forward liquidity with a ready rate of PKR 0.20.

Mid-Month Market Analysis: May 12, 2026

Comparing May 12 with May 11, 2026 (previous business day):

USD/PKR : Marginal depreciation to 278.66 (vs 278.67) – rupee maintaining strength

GBP/PKR : Declined to 376.46 (vs 379.05) – sterling showing notable weakness

KWD/PKR : Slight decrease to 909.92 (vs 909.95) – Gulf currencies consolidating

EUR/PKR : Trading at 327.26, down from 328.10 – euro losing some ground

CAD/PKR : Decreased to 203.30 (vs 203.86) – Canadian dollar showing weakness

Week-to-Date Performance (May 08-12, 2026):