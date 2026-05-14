KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its official mark-to-market revaluation exchange rates for Wednesday, May 14, 2026, providing authorized dealers and the public with updated foreign currency valuations against the Pakistani rupee.

The rates come as the central bank maintains a tight monetary stance, with the policy rate held at 11.50% to combat persistent inflationary pressures.

US Dollar (USD)

The US dollar, Pakistan’s most tracked foreign currency, stands at 278.6217 PKR for ready transactions today. This represents marginal stability compared to the previous week’s levels, with the greenback continuing to trade in the 278–280 corridor that has characterized interbank activity in recent sessions. The consistency reflects the SBP’s managed float approach, supported by foreign exchange reserves that have shown modest improvement amid ongoing IMF program engagement and remittance inflows.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The Saudi riyal, vital for remittances from the Kingdom where over two million Pakistanis reside, is valued at 74.2595 PKR today. The rate remains firmly anchored to the USD peg maintained by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. With Pakistan receiving substantial monthly remittance flows from Saudi Arabia, the SAR/PKR exchange rate directly impacts household incomes across the country, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

UAE Dirham (AED)

The UAE dirham trades at 75.8619 PKR, closely tracking dollar movements given its fixed peg to the US currency. The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s top three remittance sources, and the dirham’s stability provides predictability for expatriate workers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah who regularly send funds home.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

The Qatari riyal is set at 76.4342 PKR today. As Qatar continues to host a significant Pakistani workforce engaged in infrastructure and service sectors, the QAR rate holds importance for both remittance corridors and bilateral trade financing arrangements.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar commands the highest value among traded currencies at 910.2003 PKR. The dinar’s strength reflects Kuwait’s substantial oil revenues and conservative fiscal management. For Pakistani workers in Kuwait, this exchange rate translates into significant remittance value, though the currency’s limited float ensures relative stability against the rupee.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

The Bahraini dinar is valued at 738.3850 PKR, maintaining its position as another high-value Gulf currency. Bahrain’s Pakistani community, one of the largest expatriate groups in the kingdom, closely monitors this rate for remittance purposes.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Australian dollar trades at 201.9171 PKR today. The AUD has shown measured movement reflecting shifts in commodity prices and Reserve Bank of Australia policy signals. For Pakistani students in Australia and importers of Australian commodities, this rate carries particular significance.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The Canadian dollar stands at 203.2029 PKR. Canada’s substantial Pakistani diaspora, particularly in Toronto and Vancouver, contributes meaningfully to remittance flows, making the CAD rate a key reference point for families with trans-Pacific ties.

Other Major Currencies