KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its official mark-to-market currency rates for Friday, May 8, 2026, providing authorized dealers and the general public with the latest foreign currency valuations against the Pakistani rupee.

The rates come amid a period of cautious monetary tightening, with the SBP having recently raised its benchmark policy rate to 11.50% to anchor inflation expectations.

US Dollar (USD)

The US dollar remains the most closely watched currency in Pakistan, and today’s SBP rate stands at 278.7033 PKR for ready transactions. The weighted average interbank rate as of May 7 was recorded at 278.7109, with bid and offer rates of 278.4354 and 278.8605 respectively.

The dollar has shown relative stability over recent sessions, trading in a narrow band around the 278–280 range. Market participants note that SBP foreign exchange reserves rose by $23 million to $15.85 billion as of April 30, 2026 , providing some cushion against external volatility.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The Saudi riyal, critical for remittances from Pakistani workers in the Kingdom, is valued at 74.2767 PKR today. With Pakistan receiving substantial remittance inflows from Saudi Arabia, the SAR/PKR rate directly impacts millions of households. The rate has remained broadly aligned with the USD peg, reflecting the Saudi monetary authority’s fixed exchange rate regime.

UAE Dirham (AED)

The UAE dirham, another major remittance currency, stands at 75.8779 PKR. The dirham’s stability is underpinned by its peg to the US dollar, and its rate movement closely mirrors dollar fluctuations. Pakistan’s remittance corridor with the UAE remains one of the largest, making this rate particularly significant for the South Asian economy.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

The Qatari riyal is set at 76.4956 PKR today. As Qatar continues to host a sizeable Pakistani expatriate community, the QAR rate holds importance for both remittance flows and trade financing between the two nations.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar commands the highest value among major currencies, trading at 909.9680 PKR. The dinar’s strength reflects Kuwait’s robust fiscal position and oil revenues. For Pakistani workers in Kuwait, this rate translates into substantial remittance value, although the dinar’s limited float means it remains relatively stable against the rupee.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

The Bahraini dinar is valued at 738.7534 PKR, making it another high-value Gulf currency. Bahrain hosts a significant Pakistani workforce, and the BHD rate is closely monitored by expatriate families dependent on remittances.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Australian dollar trades at 201.3910 PKR today. The AUD has shown some volatility reflecting commodity price movements and Reserve Bank of Australia policy decisions. For Pakistani students and migrants in Australia, as well as importers of Australian goods, this rate carries considerable weight.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The Canadian dollar stands at 204.0587 PKR. Canada’s Pakistani diaspora contributes meaningfully to remittance flows, and the CAD rate is of particular interest to those with educational, business, or family ties across the Pacific.

OTHER MAJOR CURRENCIES

Currency Code Ready Rate Euro EUR 327.3928 British Pound GBP 378.6881 Swiss Franc CHF 357.7936 Japanese Yen JPY 1.7773 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.9656 Indian Rupee INR 2.9438 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 70.7067 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.9121 Singapore Dollar SGD 219.7023 Norwegian Krone NOK 30.0807 Swedish Krona SEK 30.1340 Danish Krone DKK 43.8113 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.5970 Omani Rial OMR 723.8953 South African Rand ZAR 16.9362 Thai Baht THB 8.6620 Turkish Lira TRY 6.1424 Indonesian Rupiah IDR 0.0160 Mexican Peso MXN 16.1505 Russian Ruble RUB 3.7330 South Korean Won KRW 0.1897 Kazakhstani Tenge KZT 0.6033 Brazilian Real BRL 56.5792 Argentine Peso ARS 0.2001 Bangladeshi Taka BDT 2.2674

Note: Some currencies including BRL, BDT, ARS, and KZT show zero values in certain forward tenors, indicating limited forward market activity.