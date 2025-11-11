Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - November 11, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the most recent mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for US Dollar (USD) and other currencies versus the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of November 11, 2025.

These rates, crucial for licensed currency exchange operators to update their ledgers on a daily basis, are calculated using the weighted mean of the final interbank USD exchange rate from brokerage firms, while conversions for additional currencies are determined through USD/PKR figures combined with their respective USD valuations from LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) experienced marginal weakening, valued at 280.7756 PKR in immediate transactions, with forward contracts extending to 293.1097 PKR for twelve-month commitments. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) maintained stability at 74.8635 PKR for immediate exchange, with annual forward contracts at 77.5751 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was positioned at 76.4431 PKR, increasing to 79.8903 PKR for one-year agreements. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) commenced at 77.0304 PKR in spot trading, advancing to 80.3806 PKR for twelve-month contracts.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued its dominant position at 914.1021 PKR for spot transactions, with annual forward contracts reaching 961.7722 PKR, demonstrating persistent market appetite. The Euro (EUR) decreased to 324.6327 PKR in spot trading, with forward contracts extending to 344.6946 PKR for one-year durations. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was positioned at 744.7135 PKR, progressing to 773.9380 PKR in twelve-month contracts. The British Pound (GBP) exchanged at 368.6724 PKR, with annual forward rates at 384.6890 PKR, demonstrating steady forward premium expansion.

Market experts point to the USD’s modest decline and the EUR’s marginal reduction as outcomes of international economic volatility, while continuous remittance flows persist in bolstering the PKR. Gulf region currencies preserve their strength, supported by stable economic fundamentals across the region. The forward rate premiums indicate a measured perspective for the PKR, with prospective impacts from international monetary strategies, especially those originating from the US Federal Reserve.

Additional currencies’ immediate exchange rates comprised: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8205 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 349.3755 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 183.1359 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.1466 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.5256 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.7664 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.4731 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.5749 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 158.4557 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 67.7466 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1242 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1691 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3889 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.2872 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.2996 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 53.0641 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1977 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4279 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9288 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6918 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6962 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.2844 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4531 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1918 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4162 PKR. It is noteworthy that BDT, BRL, and ARS did not feature forward rate quotations extending beyond spot market valuations.