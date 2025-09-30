Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 30, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on September 30, 2025.

These rates, critical for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) continued its slight downward trend, quoted at 281.3173 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates climbing to 293.7734 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held firm at 75.0119 PKR for the spot rate, advancing to 77.8321 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was recorded at 76.5896 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 80.0625 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at 77.1790 PKR in the spot market, rising to 80.5653 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained robust at 920.8120 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 965.7722 PKR, reflecting sustained market strength. The Euro (EUR) edged up to 330.3931 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 351.1359 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was quoted at 745.9227 PKR, progressing to 775.6087 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 378.3014 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 394.2444 PKR, showing steady forward premium growth.

Analysts note that the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight recovery reflect mixed global economic signals, while consistent remittance inflows bolster the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, supported by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums indicate a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.9000 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 353.4359 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 185.7257 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 202.1684 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.8813 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.1751 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.2580 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 218.0923 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 163.1781 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.8133 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1574 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1681 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2961 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.6563 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3097 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.8439 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.2072 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5039 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9301 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6961 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7666 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.3262 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4095 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.2006 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4637 PKR. As observed previously, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.

These rates are sourced from State Bank of Pakistan’s Official M2M release