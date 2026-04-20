KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its official M2M currency rates for Sunday, April 20, 2026. The rates below reflect the ready (spot) interbank buying and selling benchmarks and serve as the primary reference for banks, businesses, and remittance channels operating in Pakistan.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the dollar rate in Pakistan today, alongside all major international currencies.

US Dollar (USD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The US dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate stands at Rs 278.91 on the ready (spot) market today, as per the latest SBP data. The greenback has been trading in a relatively stable band in recent sessions, with the one-week forward rate quoted at Rs 279.33 and the one-month forward at Rs 280.23. The one-year forward rate is priced at Rs 289.84, reflecting the market’s expectations of gradual rupee depreciation over the next twelve months. The dollar remains the most critical foreign currency for Pakistan’s trade invoicing, debt servicing, and remittance inflows, making today’s USD/PKR rate a key indicator for the broader economy.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) Rate in Pakistan Today

The British pound is the second most closely watched currency for Pakistan, given the country’s large diaspora in the United Kingdom. The pound to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 376.52 on the ready market, with the one-week forward rate at Rs 377.08. The one-month forward comes in at Rs 378.29, while the one-year projection rises to Rs 389.80. Sterling’s relative strength against the rupee underscores continued demand from Pakistani workers sending remittances home from the UK, and the pound rate in Pakistan will be closely monitored by money transfer operators and exchange companies.

Euro (EUR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The euro to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 327.99 on the spot market. The one-week forward is Rs 328.60, and the one-month forward is priced at Rs 330.02. Looking further ahead, the one-year forward euro rate stands at Rs 345.17. The eurozone currency is particularly significant for Pakistan’s trade with European Union member states, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands, which rank among the country’s key export destinations for textiles and sportswear. Today’s euro rate in Pakistan reflects the ongoing strength of the single currency relative to the rupee.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Kuwaiti dinar remains the highest-valued currency in today’s SBP rate sheet, with the ready rate quoted at Rs 910.43. The one-week forward rate is Rs 912.42, while the one-month rate comes in at Rs 916.39. The one-year forward is priced at Rs 954.61. Kuwait hosts one of the largest Pakistani expatriate communities in the Gulf, making the Kuwaiti dinar rate in Pakistan an essential reference for millions of families relying on remittances. The dinar’s commanding value means even modest fluctuations have a meaningful impact on the rupee amounts received by beneficiaries in Pakistan.

Omani Riyal (OMR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Omani riyal to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 724.45 on the ready market, reinforcing its position as one of the Gulf’s strongest currencies. The one-week forward rate is Rs 725.52, and the one-month forward is at Rs 727.87. The one-year rate extends to Rs 725.58. Oman has historically been a significant destination for Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled workers, and the OMR rate directly influences the value of remittances flowing into Pakistan from the Sultanate. The riyal’s peg to the US dollar has kept its rate broadly stable against most international benchmarks.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Qatari riyal is trading at Rs 76.52 against the Pakistani rupee on the ready market today. The one-week forward rate stands at Rs 76.64, and the one-month rate is quoted at Rs 76.93. The one-year forward rate is Rs 79.87. Qatar’s importance as a remittance source country for Pakistan has grown considerably in recent years, particularly as a large Pakistani workforce is engaged in construction, hospitality, and services in Doha. The QAR rate today will be of particular interest to workers and families relying on transfers from Qatar.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 203.66 on the spot market. The one-week forward rate is Rs 204.61, and the one-month forward stands at Rs 204.91. The one-year forward rate is quoted at Rs 214.26. Canada has emerged as a major destination for Pakistani students and skilled immigrants over the past decade, and the CAD rate in Pakistan is increasingly watched by families supporting students abroad and professionals remitting earnings back home. The loonie’s performance against the rupee is also a barometer of broader North American economic trends for Pakistani importers and exporters.

Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Among the remaining currencies published by the SBP today, the Japanese yen (JPY) is at Rs 1.74, the Swiss franc (CHF) at Rs 356.64, and the Australian dollar (AUD) at Rs 199.42. The Swedish krona (SEK) is quoted at Rs 30.41, while the Norwegian krone (NOK) is at Rs 29.83. The Danish krone (DKK) stands at Rs 43.89 and the UAE dirham (AED) is at Rs 75.93. The Singapore dollar (SGD) is at Rs 219.24, and the Saudi riyal (SAR) is Rs 74.37. The New Zealand dollar (NZD) trades at Rs 163.69 and the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) at Rs 70.54. The Bahraini dinar (BHD) is Rs 739.52, the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) at Rs 35.61, and the Indian rupee (INR) at Rs 2.99. The South African rand (ZAR) is at Rs 17.06, the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) at Rs 2.27, and the Chinese yuan (CNY) at Rs 40.90. The Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) is quoted at Rs 0.88, the Thai baht (THB) at Rs 8.69, and the Turkish lira (TRY) at Rs 6.21. The South Korean won (KRW) is at Rs 0.19 and the Russian ruble (RUB) at Rs 3.68. The Mexican peso (MXN) is Rs 16.06, Indonesian rupiah (IDR) Rs 0.0162, and the Chinese offshore yuan (CNH) at Rs 40.88.

Disclaimer: All rates cited are official SBP money-market (interbank) ready rates for April 20, 2026.