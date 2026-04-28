The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published its official money-market currency rates for Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The figures represent the ready (spot) interbank benchmarks and are the authoritative reference for banks, importers, exporters, and remittance companies across the country.

Below is a detailed look at the dollar rate in Pakistan today alongside all other major international currencies, as per the latest SBP data.

US Dollar (USD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The US dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is Rs 278.81 on the ready market today, a marginal easing compared to the Rs 278.91 recorded on April 20. The one-week forward rate is quoted at Rs 279.27, and the one-month forward stands at Rs 280.13. The one-year forward rate is priced at Rs 290.52, continuing to reflect the market’s measured expectations of gradual rupee depreciation over the coming twelve months. The dollar remains the anchor currency for Pakistan’s external accounts, influencing everything from fuel import bills and foreign debt repayments to the volumes of remittances recorded by the central bank each month.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) Rate in Pakistan Today

The British pound to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 376.63 on the spot market, virtually unchanged from the Rs 376.52 seen a week ago, signalling steady bilateral demand. The one-week forward rate stands at Rs 377.24, and the one-month forward is quoted at Rs 378.40. The one-year forward rate rises to Rs 390.40, reflecting long-term rupee softness. Sterling’s stability against the rupee is welcome news for the large Pakistani community in the United Kingdom, as it provides predictability on the rupee value of remittances being transferred home. Exchange companies and money transfer operators will be tracking the pound rate closely this week.

Euro (EUR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The euro to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 326.31 on the ready market, a modest decline from Rs 327.99 on April 20, tracking broader euro movements in international currency markets. The one-week forward rate is Rs 326.50, and the one-month rate is Rs 328.99. The one-year forward is quoted at Rs 344.06. The euro is a key currency for Pakistan’s trade with the European Union, which remains one of the country’s largest collective export markets. Today’s euro rate in Pakistan will be closely watched by textile manufacturers, leather exporters, and pharmaceutical companies with billing and receivables denominated in euros.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Kuwaiti dinar retains its position as the highest-valued currency in today’s SBP rate sheet, with the ready rate quoted at Rs 909.96. The one-week forward is Rs 911.62, and the one-month forward is priced at Rs 914.71. The one-year forward rate extends to Rs 955.23. The dinar has edged slightly lower compared to Rs 910.43 on April 20, a move consistent with minor intraday fluctuations in Gulf currency-linked pairs. For the hundreds of thousands of Pakistani workers employed in Kuwait, today’s Kuwaiti dinar rate in Pakistan determines the rupee value of wages being sent home and remains one of the most impactful exchange rates for household incomes across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Omani Riyal (OMR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Omani riyal to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 724.18 on the spot market, holding steady near the Rs 724.45 level recorded on April 20. The one-week forward is Rs 725.37, and the one-month forward comes in at Rs 727.65. The one-year rate is priced at Rs 754.35. Oman’s currency, pegged to the US dollar, has remained broadly stable this week, providing consistency for Pakistani workers and their families relying on remittances from the Sultanate. The OMR rate in Pakistan is a particularly important reference for exchange companies and Hawala operators serving communities in interior Sindh and southern Punjab.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Qatari riyal is trading at Rs 76.49 against the Pakistani rupee on the ready market today, marginally softer than the Rs 76.52 seen on April 20. The one-week forward is Rs 76.62, and the one-month rate is quoted at Rs 76.86. The one-year forward comes in at Rs 79.67. Qatar continues to be a major source of remittances for Pakistan, with a sizeable Pakistani workforce active in the country’s construction, hospitality, aviation, and logistics sectors. The QAR rate today is of direct relevance to workers and their families awaiting transfers from Doha and other Qatari cities.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 204.15 on the spot market, up from Rs 203.66 on April 20, reflecting mild CAD strength in global markets. The one-week forward is quoted at Rs 204.81, and the one-month forward stands at Rs 205.64. The one-year forward rate is priced at Rs 215.74. Canada has become an increasingly prominent destination for Pakistani students, skilled workers, and permanent residents in recent years. The CAD rate in Pakistan is therefore not only a trade reference but also a daily concern for families supporting students at Canadian universities and professionals building their lives abroad while sending money back home.

Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Among the remaining currencies in today’s SBP release, the Japanese yen (JPY) is quoted at Rs 1.75, the Swiss franc (CHF) at Rs 353.96, and the Australian dollar (AUD) at Rs 200.10. The Swedish krona (SEK) is Rs 30.12, the Norwegian krone (NOK) Rs 29.82, and the Danish krone (DKK) Rs 43.68. The UAE dirham (AED) stands at Rs 75.91, the Singapore dollar (SGD) at Rs 218.45, and the Saudi riyal (SAR) at Rs 74.33. The New Zealand dollar (NZD) is at Rs 164.21, and the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) at Rs 70.50. The Bahraini dinar (BHD) is Rs 739.06, the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) Rs 35.58, and the Indian rupee (INR) Rs 2.99. The South African rand (ZAR) is at Rs 16.80, the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) at Rs 2.27, and the Chinese yuan (CNY) at Rs 40.79. The Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) is Rs 0.88, the Thai baht (THB) Rs 8.58, the Turkish lira (TRY) Rs 6.19, the South Korean won (KRW) Rs 0.19, the Russian ruble (RUB) Rs 3.72, the Mexican peso (MXN) Rs 16.02, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) Rs 0.0162, and the Chinese offshore yuan (CNH) Rs 40.77. The Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) is quoted at Rs 0.61.

Disclaimer: All rates cited are official SBP money-market (interbank) ready rates for April 28, 2026. Open-market rates at currency exchange companies may differ. These figures are for informational purposes only.