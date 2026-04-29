Market participants noted that the rupee’s marginal weakening comes amid typical end-of-month corporate demand for dollars and global strength in the greenback.

US Dollar (USD) Edges Higher

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 278.75 for buying and Rs. 280.25 for selling on April 29, 2026 — a slight increase from last week’s levels of Rs. 278.25/279.75.

The modest uptick reflects renewed import payments and seasonal dollar demand. The USD/PKR pair remains the primary benchmark for trade, remittances, and Pakistan’s external account stability. Analysts expect the rupee to remain within a narrow band barring any unforeseen global or domestic developments.

UK Pound (GBP) Holds Firm

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 366.50 for buying and Rs. 369.00 for selling, showing resilience despite mixed signals from the UK economy.

Remittances from the United Kingdom continue to provide steady support to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. The Pound’s stability against the Rupee benefits both expatriate senders and local recipients, offering predictability for household budgets.

Euro (EUR) Remains Range-Bound

The Euro traded at Rs. 320.00 for buying and Rs. 322.50 for selling, largely unchanged from the previous week.

The single currency has remained in a tight range against the Rupee as European Central Bank (ECB) policy signals balance against softer Eurozone growth data. Students planning to study in EU countries and travelers heading to Europe will find costs consistent with recent weeks.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Steady on Oil Prices

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 203.00 (buying) and Rs. 205.25 (selling).

Supported by stable crude oil prices — a key driver for the commodity-linked Canadian currency — the CAD held its ground against the PKR. With a large number of Pakistani students in Canada, the CAD/PKR rate remains an important indicator for education-related remittances and foreign exchange planning.

Middle East Focus: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, critical for remittance flows from nearly two million Pakistani expatriates, showed the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 908.00 (buying) and Rs. 912.50 (selling) — unchanged from mid-April levels.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 739.75 (buying) and Rs. 743.25 (selling) , holding steady due to its fixed peg to the US Dollar.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 723.50 (buying) and Rs. 726.75 (selling).

These high exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to enjoy strong rupee equivalents on their earnings. The Kuwaiti Dinar, in particular, remains the most valuable currency in the SBP’s daily list.

Other Currencies at a Glance

Among other actively traded currencies, the Australian Dollar (AUD) was listed at Rs. 181.00/183.25, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.85/1.92 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) traded at Rs. 327.50/330.00, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 38.25/38.80. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the US Dollar — stood at Rs. 75.85/76.25 and Rs. 74.30/74.75 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.45/76.95.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for April 29, 2026. Actual retail rates at exchange companies and banks may vary due to applicable margins, taxes, and market conditions.