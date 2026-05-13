KARACHI – May 13, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) unveiled the official foreign exchange rates for Wednesday, showing a slight pullback in the US Dollar (USD) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).



Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) once again topped the charts as the most valuable currency in the interbank market.

Traders noted that the rupee managed to claw back some ground amid softer global dollar demand and healthy remittance flows ahead of the Eid holiday period.

US Dollar (USD) Eases Modestly

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 278.40 for buying and Rs. 279.90 for selling on May 13, 2026 — a marginal decline from late April levels.

This modest retreat reflects reduced import financing pressure and improved foreign exchange liquidity. The USD/PKR pair remains the central benchmark for trade settlements, overseas worker remittances, and Pakistan’s external account monitoring under the ongoing IMF review.

UK Pound (GBP) Drifts Lower

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 365.80 for buying and Rs. 368.30 for selling, easing slightly from previous sessions.

Despite the dip, remittances from the United Kingdom continue to provide a steady stream of dollars to the local economy. The Pound’s softer tone against the Rupee aligns with broader Sterling weakness in global currency markets.

Euro (EUR) Slips Marginally

The Euro traded at Rs. 319.25 for buying and Rs. 321.75 for selling, showing a minor decline.

The single currency softened against the Rupee as European economic data came in mixed. For Pakistani students planning to enroll in EU universities and travelers heading to European destinations, the Euro remains within the range observed over the past month.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Edges Down

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 202.60 (buying) and Rs. 204.85 (selling).

The modest decline comes despite relatively stable crude oil prices. The CAD/PKR rate continues to be a vital indicator for Pakistani families with students in Canadian institutions, as education-related remittances pick up ahead of the fall semester intake.

Middle East Heavyweights: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, which directly influence the purchasing power of millions of Pakistani expatriates, posted the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 907.50 (buying) and Rs. 912.00 (selling) — holding near record highs.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 739.25 (buying) and Rs. 742.75 (selling) , virtually unchanged due to its fixed dollar peg.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 723.00 (buying) and Rs. 726.25 (selling).

These elevated exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to enjoy exceptional rupee value for their earnings, offering a critical buffer against domestic price pressures.

Other Currencies in Brief

Elsewhere on the list, the Australian Dollar (AUD) changed hands at Rs. 180.80/183.05, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.84/1.91 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) was quoted at Rs. 326.80/329.30, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 38.10/38.65. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the US Dollar — stood at Rs. 75.75/76.15 and Rs. 74.20/74.65 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.35/76.85.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for May 13, 2026. Actual retail rates at exchange companies and banks may vary due to applicable margins, taxes, and market conditions.