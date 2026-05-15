KARACHI, May 15, 2026: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its official money-market exchange rates for Friday, May 15, 2026.

The figures represent the ready (spot) interbank benchmarks and are the primary reference for banks, currency dealers, importers, exporters, and remittance operators across Pakistan. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the dollar rate in Pakistan today alongside all major international currencies, based exclusively on the latest SBP data.

US Dollar (USD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The US dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is Rs 278.61 on the ready market today, a marginal uptick from Rs 278.32 on May 6, snapping a brief run of easing and suggesting the rupee has found a near-term floor around the Rs 278 level. The one-week forward rate is quoted at Rs 279.43, and the one-month forward stands at Rs 280.52. The one-year forward rate is priced at Rs 291.77, maintaining the market’s steady long-term depreciation expectations for the rupee. With the dollar holding in a tight band between Rs 278 and Rs 279 for several weeks, currency traders and importers will be watching closely for any fresh trigger — whether from the current account data, SBP reserve figures, or global risk sentiment — that could break this consolidation phase.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) Rate in Pakistan Today

The British pound to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 372.93 on the spot market, a notable decline from Rs 376.09 on May 6, marking the sharpest single-week drop for the pound in recent sessions. The one-week forward rate stands at Rs 372.87, and the one-month forward is quoted at Rs 377.07. The one-year forward rate is Rs 388.28. The pound’s weakness against the rupee this week likely reflects broader sterling softness in global markets rather than any rupee-specific development. Nevertheless, Pakistani workers and students in the United Kingdom will note that today’s pound rate in Pakistan delivers fewer rupees per pound compared to last week, making this a less favourable moment for large remittance transfers if the dip is expected to be temporary.

Euro (EUR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The euro to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 324.25 on the ready market, retreating from Rs 328.29 on May 6 as the single currency faces renewed selling pressure globally. The one-week forward rate is Rs 324.86, and the one-month rate is quoted at Rs 326.98. The one-year forward stands at Rs 344.04. The euro has now given back the gains it made earlier in the month, returning toward the lower end of its recent trading range against the rupee. For Pakistani exporters billing European buyers in euros, the weaker EUR/PKR rate means lower rupee proceeds on outstanding receivables. Importers of European goods, on the other hand, will find today’s euro rate in Pakistan relatively more affordable than the levels seen a week ago.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Kuwaiti dinar continues to top the SBP rate sheet as the most valuable currency, with the ready rate at Rs 909.45 today, easing slightly from Rs 911.71 on May 6 but remaining firmly above the Rs 909 mark. The one-week forward is Rs 911.08, and the one-month forward is priced at Rs 913.74. The one-year forward rate stands at Rs 960.07. The dinar’s marginal softening is consistent with typical day-to-day fluctuations in dollar-pegged Gulf currencies and does not reflect any fundamental shift. For the large Pakistani community working in Kuwait across sectors including oil, healthcare, construction, and retail, today’s Kuwaiti dinar rate in Pakistan remains among the most generous in the Gulf, ensuring substantial rupee receipts on every transfer sent home.

Omani Riyal (OMR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Omani riyal to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 723.64 on the spot market, holding steady near the levels seen throughout the past month and continuing to demonstrate the stability that defines Oman’s dollar-pegged currency. The one-week forward rate is Rs 724.79, and the one-month forward is Rs 728.64. The one-year forward rate is priced at Rs 757.87. Oman remains a significant destination for Pakistani skilled workers, particularly in the oil and gas, construction, and hospitality sectors. Today’s OMR rate in Pakistan is the benchmark reference for the exchange companies, banks, and mobile remittance apps processing transfers from Muscat, Sohar, and other Omani cities to beneficiaries across Pakistan’s provinces.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Qatari riyal is trading at Rs 76.36 against the Pakistani rupee on the ready market today, a slight dip from Rs 76.49 on May 6, though well within the narrow band the riyal has occupied for several weeks owing to its firm US dollar peg. The one-week forward stands at Rs 76.53, the one-month rate is Rs 76.99, and the one-year forward is priced at Rs 80.02. Pakistan’s remittance inflows from Qatar have grown considerably in recent years as the Gulf state’s infrastructure and services sectors continue to expand. Today’s QAR rate in Pakistan is the reference point for exchange companies and digital remittance platforms serving the Pakistani workforce in Doha and other Qatari cities.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 202.60 on the spot market, a meaningful pullback from Rs 205.46 on May 6, breaking the four-week winning streak for the loonie and marking its sharpest weekly decline since the series began in late April. The one-week forward is Rs 203.15, and the one-month forward is quoted at Rs 204.32. The one-year forward rate stands at Rs 214.97. The CAD’s retreat this week likely reflects a combination of softer oil prices and a modest risk-off tone in North American markets. For Pakistani students and workers in Canada who had been benefiting from the loonie’s recent strength, today’s Canadian dollar rate in Pakistan represents a pullback that will be watched closely to see whether it marks a temporary correction or the start of a broader reversal.

Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Among the remaining currencies in today’s SBP rate sheet, the Japanese yen (JPY) is quoted at Rs 1.76, the Swiss franc (CHF) at Rs 354.79, and the Australian dollar (AUD) at Rs 199.64. The Swedish krona (SEK) is Rs 29.57, the Norwegian krone (NOK) Rs 29.99, and the Danish krone (DKK) Rs 43.91. The UAE dirham (AED) stands at Rs 75.90, the Singapore dollar (SGD) at Rs 217.85, and the Saudi riyal (SAR) at Rs 74.29. The New Zealand dollar (NZD) is at Rs 163.96 and the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) at Rs 70.54. The Bahraini dinar (BHD) is Rs 738.73, the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) Rs 35.59, and the Indian rupee (INR) Rs 2.94. The South African rand (ZAR) is at Rs 16.77, the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) at Rs 2.27, and the Chinese yuan (CNY) at Rs 40.96. The Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) is Rs 0.86, the Thai baht (THB) Rs 8.55, the Turkish lira (TRY) Rs 6.17, the South Korean won (KRW) Rs 0.19, the Russian ruble (RUB) Rs 3.79, the Mexican peso (MXN) Rs 16.08, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) Rs 0.0160, and the Chinese offshore yuan (CNH) Rs 40.94. The Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) is quoted at Rs 0.59.

Disclaimer: All rates cited are official SBP money-market (interbank) ready rates for May 15, 2026.