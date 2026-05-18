KARACHI – May 18, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released the official foreign currency rates for Monday, showing a modest decline in the US Dollar (USD) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to reign as the most expensive currency in the interbank market, providing maximum value for overseas remitters.

Market participants noted that the rupee’s modest appreciation comes amid improved sentiment following recent remittance inflows and stable foreign exchange reserves.

US Dollar (USD) Slips Further

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 278.10 for buying and Rs. 279.60 for selling on May 18, 2026 — a continued retreat from last week’s levels.

The greenback’s decline reflects easing seasonal import demand and comfortable dollar liquidity in the banking system. The USD/PKR pair remains the primary gauge for trade finance, expatriate remittances, and Pakistan’s external sector performance under the ongoing IMF program.

UK Pound (GBP) Softens Slightly

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 365.50 for buying and Rs. 368.00 for selling, edging down marginally.

Despite the slight dip, remittances from the United Kingdom remain a reliable pillar of Pakistan’s foreign currency inflows. The Pound’s softer posture against the Rupee aligns with broader Sterling movements in global markets, offering some relief to importers dealing with UK-based suppliers.

Euro (EUR) Drifts Downward

The Euro traded at Rs. 318.75 for buying and Rs. 321.25 for selling, showing a modest decline from mid-May levels.

The single currency eased against the Rupee as European Central Bank (ECB) policy signals weighed on the Euro globally. For Pakistani students bound for EU member states and travelers planning European holidays, the Euro now sits slightly more affordable than in previous weeks.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Retreats Marginally

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 202.25 (buying) and Rs. 204.50 (selling).

The modest pullback comes despite relatively stable energy markets. The CAD/PKR rate remains a critical number for thousands of Pakistani families supporting students at Canadian universities, as education-related remittances typically ramp up ahead of new academic terms.

Middle East Leaders: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) currencies, which directly impact the earnings of millions of Pakistani expatriate workers, showed the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 906.50 (buying) and Rs. 911.00 (selling) — still near historic highs despite a slight dip.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 738.75 (buying) and Rs. 742.25 (selling) , holding steady due to its fixed peg to the US Dollar.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 722.50 (buying) and Rs. 725.75 (selling).

These elevated exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to see exceptional rupee value for their hard-earned wages, providing a crucial financial lifeline for households back home.

Other Currencies at a Glance

Among other actively traded currencies, the Australian Dollar (AUD) was listed at Rs. 180.50/182.75, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.84/1.91 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) traded at Rs. 326.50/329.00, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 38.00/38.55. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the US Dollar — stood at Rs. 75.65/76.05 and Rs. 74.10/74.55 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.25/76.75.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for May 18, 2026.