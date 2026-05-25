KARACHI – May 25, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) published the official foreign currency rates for Monday, showing the US Dollar (USD) stabilizing near its recent lows against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the undisputed leader in the interbank market, offering the highest value per unit for overseas remitters.

Currency traders noted that the rupee is holding onto its recent gains, supported by steady remittance inflows and improving foreign exchange reserves as the Eid holidays approach.

US Dollar (USD) Stabilizes After Slide

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 277.40 for buying and Rs. 278.90 for selling on May 25, 2026 — hovering just above last week’s trough.

The greenback’s stabilization follows a sustained period of decline, with the rupee now enjoying a stronger footing against the dollar. The USD/PKR pair remains the primary benchmark for international trade settlements, expatriate remittances, and monitoring Pakistan’s external account health under the ongoing IMF review.

UK Pound (GBP) Holds Steady

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 364.50 for buying and Rs. 367.00 for selling, showing little movement from Friday’s levels.

Remittance flows originating from the United Kingdom continue to provide dependable support to Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves. The Pound’s stable posture against the Rupee offers predictability for businesses engaged in UK-Pakistan trade and for families receiving funds from British-based relatives.

Euro (EUR) Remains Subdued

The Euro traded at Rs. 317.70 for buying and Rs. 320.20 for selling, holding near multi-week lows.

The single currency remained soft against the Rupee as economic data from the Eurozone continued to send mixed signals. For Pakistani students planning to enroll in European universities and families booking summer travel to EU destinations, the Euro currently sits at its most affordable level in recent weeks.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Sticks to Range

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 201.50 (buying) and Rs. 203.75 (selling).

The loonie held its ground despite minor fluctuations in global crude oil prices. The CAD/PKR rate remains a critical number for thousands of Pakistani families financing education for students enrolled at Canadian universities, with tuition-related remittances typically increasing ahead of fall semester deadlines.

Middle East Leaders: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, which directly shape the remittance value received by millions of Pakistani expatriate households, recorded the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 904.50 (buying) and Rs. 909.00 (selling) — still perched near historic highs.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 737.25 (buying) and Rs. 740.75 (selling) , remaining rock-solid due to its fixed peg to the US Dollar.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 721.00 (buying) and Rs. 724.25 (selling).

These elevated exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers employed in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to enjoy outstanding rupee value for their remitted earnings, providing a crucial financial buffer for families grappling with domestic inflation.

Other Currencies in Brief

Elsewhere on the list, the Australian Dollar (AUD) changed hands at Rs. 179.80/182.05, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.83/1.90 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) was quoted at Rs. 325.50/328.00, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 37.80/38.35. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the US Dollar — stood at Rs. 75.40/75.80 and Rs. 73.85/74.30 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.00/76.50.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for May 25, 2026.