KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its official money-market exchange rates for Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The figures represent the ready (spot) interbank benchmarks and serve as the primary reference for banks, importers, exporters, and remittance channels operating across Pakistan.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the dollar rate in Pakistan today and all other major international currencies, based exclusively on the latest SBP data.

US Dollar (USD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The US dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is Rs 278.52 on the ready market today, continuing the mild softening trend observed over the past two weeks — down from Rs 278.81 on April 28 and Rs 278.91 on April 20. The one-week forward rate is quoted at Rs 279.26, while the one-month forward stands at Rs 280.74. The one-year forward rate is priced at Rs 291.33, reflecting the market’s steady expectations of gradual rupee depreciation through mid-2027. Despite the marginal easing, the dollar remains the dominant currency for Pakistan’s external obligations, driving import invoicing, foreign debt servicing, and the central bank’s reserve management strategy. Any sustained move below the Rs 278 level would be closely watched by traders and policymakers alike.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) Rate in Pakistan Today

The British pound to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 377.46 on the spot market, nudging higher from Rs 376.63 on April 28 and marking a firming of sterling over the past week. The one-week forward rate stands at Rs 378.14, and the one-month forward is Rs 380.16. The one-year forward rate rises to Rs 392.57, signalling continued long-term pressure on the rupee against the pound. The uptick in today’s pound rate in Pakistan is likely to be welcomed by Pakistani workers in the United Kingdom, as it means higher rupee receipts on remittances transferred home. Exchange companies and online money transfer platforms will be updating their GBP/PKR boards accordingly.

Euro (EUR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The euro to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 325.92 on the ready market, edging marginally lower from Rs 326.31 on April 28 but remaining within a tight range. The one-week forward is Rs 326.62, and the one-month rate is quoted at Rs 328.79. The one-year forward stands at Rs 344.92. The euro’s relative steadiness against the rupee this week provides a measure of stability for Pakistani exporters with euro-denominated receivables, particularly in the textile, surgical instruments, and leather sectors that rely heavily on EU buyers. Today’s euro rate in Pakistan also matters for students and families with expenses in eurozone countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Kuwaiti dinar again tops today’s SBP rate sheet as the highest-valued currency, with the ready rate at Rs 909.62. The one-week forward is Rs 911.47, and the one-month forward is quoted at Rs 916.90. The one-year forward rate extends to Rs 957.39. Today’s Kuwaiti dinar rate in Pakistan is broadly in line with the Rs 909.96 seen on April 28, reflecting the dinar’s characteristic stability owing to its managed peg. For the large Pakistani workforce in Kuwait — spanning construction, healthcare, retail, and domestic services — the dinar’s steady value provides reliable predictability on the rupee worth of monthly wages being remitted to families back home.

Omani Riyal (OMR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Omani riyal to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 724.03 on the spot market, essentially flat versus Rs 724.18 on April 28 and demonstrating the consistency that characterises Gulf currencies pegged to the US dollar. The one-week forward rate is Rs 725.36, the one-month forward is Rs 729.27, and the one-year rate is priced at Rs 756.88. The OMR’s stability is especially significant for Pakistani blue-collar and skilled workers in Oman’s oil, gas, construction, and hospitality sectors, who depend on predictable exchange rates when planning remittances. Today’s Omani riyal rate in Pakistan will be the reference point for exchange companies processing transfers into Punjab, Sindh, and KP.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Qatari riyal is trading at Rs 76.48 against the Pakistani rupee on the ready market today, virtually unchanged from Rs 76.49 on April 28, reflecting the riyal’s firm dollar peg and absence of any notable volatility. The one-week forward stands at Rs 76.63, the one-month rate is Rs 77.04, and the one-year forward is priced at Rs 79.90. Qatar remains a major source of remittances for Pakistani workers engaged across its rapidly expanding services, infrastructure, and energy sectors. Today’s QAR rate in Pakistan is the benchmark that exchange companies and digital remittance apps will use for transfers heading to families in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and beyond.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rate in Pakistan Today

The Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupee rate today is Rs 204.71 on the spot market, continuing the upward drift from Rs 203.66 on April 20 and Rs 204.15 on April 28 — the third consecutive weekly gain for the loonie against the rupee. The one-week forward is Rs 205.14, and the one-month forward is quoted at Rs 206.47. The one-year forward rate stands at Rs 216.52. The CAD’s steady appreciation against the rupee over recent weeks reflects a combination of firmer oil prices supporting the Canadian economy and modest rupee softness. For the growing Pakistani-Canadian community — students at universities in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, as well as permanent residents sending money home — today’s Canadian dollar rate in Pakistan translates into more rupees per dollar remitted.

Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Among the other currencies published in today’s SBP rate sheet, the Japanese yen (JPY) is quoted at Rs 1.73, the Swiss franc (CHF) at Rs 355.91, and the Australian dollar (AUD) at Rs 199.47. The Swedish krona (SEK) is Rs 30.50, the Norwegian krone (NOK) Rs 30.10, and the Danish krone (DKK) Rs 43.61. The UAE dirham (AED) stands at Rs 75.95, the Singapore dollar (SGD) at Rs 218.34, and the Saudi riyal (SAR) at Rs 74.28. The New Zealand dollar (NZD) is at Rs 163.86 and the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) at Rs 70.39. The Bahraini dinar (BHD) is Rs 738.02, the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) Rs 35.57, and the Indian rupee (INR) Rs 2.92. The South African rand (ZAR) is at Rs 16.62, the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) at Rs 2.23, and the Chinese yuan (CNY) at Rs 40.81. The Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) is Rs 0.87, the Thai baht (THB) Rs 8.52, the Turkish lira (TRY) Rs 6.16, the South Korean won (KRW) Rs 0.19, the Russian ruble (RUB) Rs 3.70, the Mexican peso (MXN) Rs 15.94, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) Rs 0.0160, and the Chinese offshore yuan (CNH) Rs 40.80. The Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) is quoted at Rs 0.60.

Disclaimer: All rates cited are official SBP money-market (interbank) ready rates for May 5, 2026