US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 11, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) showed a small appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) on the interbank market. The local currency closed at a rate of PKR 284.46 per USD, rising by 10 paisa or 0.04% from yesterday’s rate of PKR 284.56. In the trading session, the PKR ranged, hitting an intraday high (bid) of 284.7 and a low (ask) of 286.9.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at buying rate of PKR 284.60 and selling rate of PKR 286.80, showing minor market corrections. Against other significant currencies, the PKR registered mixed trends: it depreciated by 74.20 paisa or 0.22% against the Euro (EUR) to 338.76, strengthened by 80 paisa or 0.21% against the British Pound (GBP) to 383.60, and fell by 34.00 paisa or 0.09% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 360.46. The PKR appreciated by 0.01 paisa or 0.01% with respect to the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9718, depreciated by 2.35 paisa or 0.06% with respect to the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.74, appreciated by 2.50 paisa or 0.03% with respect to the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 75.84, and appreciated by 2.40 paisa or 0.03% with respect to the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.42.

In the money market, the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained unchanged, which fell slightly by 1 basis point to 10.75% and 11.00%, respectively. During the current fiscal year, PKR has lost 10.40 paisa or 0.04% against USD, whereas the year-to-date loss is 5.83 rupees or 2.05%, reflecting a minor relief in the prevailing trend.

Influence of Dollar Exchange Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The recent PKR appreciation against the USD provides a temporary relief to Pakistan’s economy and citizens. Reduced import expenses for necessities such as fuel and food will soften inflationary pressures, increasing household purchasing power. Companies might experience lower operating costs, thus potentially stabilizing prices and jobs. Remittances from foreign labor are more valuable, favoring families dependent on remittances. Still, the debt servicing burden of the government can continue to be a challenge, although an improved PKR can mitigate some fiscal pressure.

The US Dollar (USD), the United States of America’s official currency, is still the world’s top reserve currency, playing a central role in international trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), which is regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to mirror local economic conditions and market forces.

USD to PKR: US Dollar Rate in Pakistan-Daily Updates