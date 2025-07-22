US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 22, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – In a market update as of 05:17 PM PST on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) held steady with a marginal dip against the US Dollar (USD).

Closing at PKR 284.97 per USD, the currency dipped by a mere 2 paisa or 0.01% from yesterday’s rate of PKR 284.95. Today’s trading saw the PKR swing between an intraday high (bid) of 285.0 and a low (ask) of 287.1, painting a picture of cautious stability.

USD to PKR- Daily Updates

Open market rates saw exchange companies pegging the US Dollar at PKR 285.05 for buying and PKR 287.15 for selling. The PKR’s dance with other currencies was equally nuanced: it slipped by 79.00 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 344.84, edged up by 40 paisa or 0.11% against the British Pound (GBP) to 378.80, and eased down by 36.40 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 363.43. Gains included a 0.01 paisa or 0.01% rise against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9710, a drop of 2.75 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.90, a 2.15 paisa or 0.03% lift against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.02, and a 2.00 paisa or 0.03% uptick against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.61.

The money market mirrored this calm, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding firm at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Over the year, the PKR has shed 6.52 rupees or 2.29% against the USD, with a fiscal year dip of 11.19 paisa or 0.04%, underscoring a steady downward trend.

Ripple Effects on Pakistan and Its People

This slight PKR decline against the USD casts a subtle shadow over Pakistan’s economy and its residents. The cost of importing essentials like fuel and groceries inches up, nudging inflation higher and squeezing family budgets. Businesses might pass on rising costs, risking price hikes or layoffs. For those leaning on remittances, the value dip stings a little more. The government’s debt load grows heavier, though clear economic insights can empower better planning and resilience.

The US Dollar (USD), a titan of global trade as the United States’ currency, sets the pace. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), steered by the State Bank of Pakistan, mirrors the nation’s economic heartbeat and market moods.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- SAR to PKR