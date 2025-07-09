USD to PKR: US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 9, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 06:32 PM PST on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recorded a slight depreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at PKR 284.47 per USD, down by 11 paisa or 0.04% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.36. Throughout the trading session, the PKR fluctuated, hitting an intraday high (bid) of 284.9 and a low (ask) of 287.0.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.70 for buying and PKR 286.90 for selling, reflecting ongoing volatility in currency exchange.

Currency Performance Highlights

The PKR showed mixed results against other major currencies:

Against the Euro (EUR) , the PKR weakened by 72.80 paisa or 0.22%, closing at 337.29, down from 336.57.

, the PKR weakened by 72.80 paisa or 0.22%, closing at 337.29, down from 336.57. The British Pound (GBP) saw the PKR appreciate by 90 paisa or 0.23%, ending at 385.25, compared to 386.15.

saw the PKR appreciate by 90 paisa or 0.23%, ending at 385.25, compared to 386.15. The local currency depreciated by 33.40 paisa or 0.09% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) , settling at 359.78.

, settling at 359.78. Against the Japanese Yen (JPY) , the PKR gained 0.03 paisa or 0.02%, closing at 1.9721 from 1.9724.

, the PKR gained 0.03 paisa or 0.02%, closing at 1.9721 from 1.9724. The PKR fell by 2.25 paisa or 0.06% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) , closing at 39.70, down from 39.68.

, closing at 39.70, down from 39.68. Gains were noted against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) , with the PKR rising by 2.60 paisa or 0.03% to 75.78.

, with the PKR rising by 2.60 paisa or 0.03% to 75.78. The PKR also appreciated by 2.50 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED), closing at 77.36.

Economic Indicators

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained nearly steady, dropping by just 1 basis point to 10.77% and 11.02%, respectively.

Over the current fiscal year, the PKR has depreciated by 10.41 paisa or 0.04% against the US Dollar. Year-to-date, the decline stands at 5.84 rupees or 2.05%, signaling ongoing pressure on the local currency.

Background

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, remains the world’s leading reserve currency, pivotal in global trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to be influenced by economic conditions and market dynamics.