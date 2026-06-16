Karachi : The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) currency rates sheet on Tuesday showed that the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) registered a marginal gain against the US Dollar as it appreciated by a single paisa, closing at Rs 278.30 against the greenback, compared to yesterday’s closing of Rs 278.31 .

This movement signals a period of consolidation for the local currency amidst global economic fluctuations. While the Rupee holds its ground, major international and Gulf currencies are showing nuanced performances against the PKR.

Key Currency Rates Today – June 16, 2026

The interbank market closed the US Dollar (USD) at Rs 278.30, with buying at Rs 279.05 and selling at Rs 279.45 in the open market.

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) experienced a small dip in value and dropped by Rs 0.40. It closed at Rs 373.35 in the interbank market and was being bought and sold at Rs 375.18 and Rs 378.95 in the open market respectively.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) was flat against the rupee in the interbank market, closing at Rs 74.16 and was quoted in the open market at buying and selling rates of Rs 74.30 and Rs 74.90.

The UAE Dirham (AED) was unchanged at the interbank rate with a closing price of Rs 75.77. It was being quoted at Rs 75.95 and Rs 76.85 in the open market.

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) had TT Selling rate at Rs 908.11 for the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), which remains one of the most expensive currency in the world.

The Omani Riyal (OMR) continued its appreciation, quoted in the open market at buying and selling rates of Rs 722.95 and Rs 732.32.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has remained firm against the rupee and was being quoted at the monthly average rate of Rs 197.45 during the month of April 2026.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) was seen in firm state against the rupee. The monthly average for April 2026 was being quoted by SBP at Rs 197.45, which reflects its price sensitivity to global commodity rates.

According to FAP (Forex Association of Pakistan), a narrow spread was witnessed between buying and selling rate of the greenback which reflects that there is still ample amount of cash in the market with little amount of money demanded.

Disclaimer: This article is based on data released by the State Bank of Pakistan and market sources for June 16, 2026. Exchange rates are subject to change and may vary between different financial institutions and money changers.