KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday released its Mark-to-Market Currency Rates for August 10, 2026, as the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) shed a little more ground against the dollar as the second week of August got off to a start. The U.S. Dollar closed at 277.7019 in the ready market versus 277.7228 six days ago, meaning close to a two paisa slip.

The Saudi Riyal edged to 73.9611 against 73.9510 on August 6 while the UAE Dirham gained to 75.6063 against 75.6202 on a day of mostly rangebound price movements in currency markets worldwide.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continued to surge at 199.2766 after closing at 198.2248 on the last day of July, climbing nearly two rupees for its strongest weekly gains this past week and best August price since mid-July.

The British Pound (GBP) settled at 374.9670 compared to 373.6900 six days ago to reach its highest closing in three weeks after outperforming other major currencies in post-mid-July gains, and is higher by more than 1 rupee this week with its strongest weekly performance since July 19.

Even the Japanese Yen showed up for the ready market at 1.7524 against the Greenback, a currency of interest not just to analysts in finance, but also in the Pakistani auto parts and machinery importers sourcing their components and products from that East Asian export giant. Most gulf currencies were range-bound for the week as both the Bahraini Dinar and Omani Rial marginally moved from their last levels to close at 736.5121 and 721.2755, respectively, just to complete the array of ready market rates and price movements for.

The Pakistani Rupee’s descent against all major currencies will likely see another uneventful close at 277.7102 to just manage to fall off last week’s lows at a close value of 277.7228 against the U.S.

Dollar on last Monday and at the end of a tight day range for this time around in terms of price dynamics in the country. While there were modest gains by the Canadian dollar vs. The greenback over past weeks as both a trade balance surplus for Ottawa as well as strong commodity price gains helped support a global strengthening for their nation’s financial instrument, it also means another upward climb for importers of such items into the Pakistan from its northern north American neighbor, with a jump of well over a full rupee to its highs in a number of weeks.

That helped offset to an extent, the gains logged by many western currencies in earlier days of August. But one can quickly note that it seems like the Bank of Japan continues to maintain its easy monetary policy while keeping many of their most valued economic instruments close at its own borders, so some weakness in Asian currencies may be a reflection of it. Another to consider while discussing trends in Pakistan for export, manufacturing and agriculture with western nations is that of its once high flyer now falling dollar from its peaks, now gaining back ground against many of its brethren.

What might just mean gains for imports against a weaker dollar and thus potentially higher import costs and thus more demand for the dollar from Pakistan imports, including more food, goods, and machinery imported from countries other than their neighbor to the east.

The forward curve keeps flashing the same signal, i.e., slow, steady depreciation against the dollar is in the pipeline. One of its members, i.e. One month dollar forward stands at 279.2826 meaning market experts anticipate approx. 58 Paisa slide in dollar in one month.

In similar tone Three Month dollar forward at 282.0169 and Six month dollar forward at 284.6599 trace same path of growth.

Its One Year forward rate at 292.1251 signals a rate depreciation by as much as 5.2% against spot. These figures have remained stable now for some six weeks. So, Pakistan should now await price to just pass though.

Remittance Families ‘Unaware’ For remittances of recipients of dollars in the three biggest provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as well as the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Kashmir (AK) – Saudi Riyal and Dirham-dominated remitters are unhindered by fluctuations, since they do not know what their loved ones are earning back home. “When money arrives, they usually accept whatever they are given, they are either too busy in family needs as a priority – for a death or wedding or birth in close relatives that they have to manage with all these things that the money comes as relief, or they have to rush – in a bid to arrange their relative’s function – from the immediate place on a hurry in getting the money,” said Mehran Razi. “My father comes home after months of leaving us,” Abdul Baqi, said after withdrawing Riyal 2,000 to make ends meet in Liyari Katchi, Karachi.

“When he sends us the money, it would always amount to the same rate.

But they do (take it out),” Mehran clarified: “There are many people who ask what the exchange rates of currencies were at the particular day they received them but still they mostly shrug it off because ‘What can we do?’». The first half of the August has not really helped remittance-sending members of Pakistani families; this reflects the July period with similar rates of pay to their close ones: ‘no help’. “My family sent me cash two months ago when some personal issue came about, and at the bank, I got Rs36,724 For dollar221; Now on Monday (the day I obtained my share today), just after I visited bank to give some loan to friend I knew was waiting for the amount for a hospital visit, they made me a better return: Rs28,348,” said Shazia Bibi, a student who studies in an Australian uni. “What matters really, according to people here, is how well they receive cash from other individuals directly at their doorstep, no matter how low their price from any of the banks or money dealers” they quoted it.

This stability is more thanks to how efficiently the rupee remained relatively on its last day as it has maintained the recent days by almost a fixed narrow band of about 32Paisas for as many as 69 Days and some analysts think, this is due to some intervention from government side as well!

“Our bank, at least for some specific currencies like those of Gulf and Western countries has been keeping its currency rates on fixed, more-or-less steady basis. It seems to indicate they want to avoid any price fluctuations,” said a senior officer from Al Ghaffar Bank’s Exchange, Forex and Remittance business. The first half of the August has not actually helped much either: ‘no hope’ is what they see.

So instead of getting Rs73.96 for SR1 – which would bring a difference of ten ruppees–, they got an extra, close to 10, for that as now have risen their Riyals at 73.96 as has Riyad has helped many to maintain their balance with its current balance. “When my husband was in Bahrain, the sum which he was then getting home – as my salary was much less to be able to stand up and earn a life for kids in country’s cities -amounted to approx. SR2000 equivalent – then on first month of his going into the Kingdom – to earn something and to save more cash at same time from his work – was exactly at 739.6 rupees to be sent as a surprise for us.

Now, it just came 739.56 rupees,” he said: “This has brought him to depression now.”

The Canadian Dollar rate also experienced another upward march due to strong commodity prices which will reflect with increased prices of Canadian goods such as consumer products and machine imports on Pakistan imports side of trade balances.

Canadian Dollar strengthened by 0.159 to its highest level in several weeks now.

The exchange rate with UK has experienced the strongest one to six month period of depreciation that the Greenback will post this fall, if today’s rate were to be extended at least to year and at a given pace now. Its rise by more than a rupee can largely attributed to strength of the Dollar against pound due to current developments both here, as not enough foreign reserves in Pakistan to allow currency to perform better nor have they had a better economic policy at present, they are stuck on it and its one of their major problem now. This has meant a more expensive experience with students at English Universities and families trying to meet healthcare demands in the London area from the country’s citizens.

The Pakistani text mentioned the ” Turkish Lira ( lira)” which now sits with little to its neighboring partner nation Turkey, of its former standing before it has had its currency troubles, so how would a more steady Pakistan Rupee do against that currency, if Turkey ever gets their financial acts together, it will have an impact not just in economics of the region, but for those in west also. So how much does 2.915 Pakistani Rupee get you these days when going down a shop in Indian Bazaar, it can get you roughly some where close, for as well close the Indian Rupee remains just as strong as its neighboring rival with nothing concrete differentiating it’s status. The only real notable gain of this recent dollar slump has been against the currency of China.