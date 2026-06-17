The value of Pakistani Rupee (PKR) against the world’s strongest currencies was steady at today’s interbank market. As per the latest currency rate sheet issued by the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Dollar was trading at 278.70 (selling) and 278.20 (buying).

During today’s session, the Rupee was able to maintain its value during a volatile global economy where central bank interest rates and monetary policy are changing, with most market players observing closely developments in the central banks from the world’s major economies.

KEY CURRENCY MOVEMENTS

The US Dollar (USD) was by far the most frequently traded currency today in the interbank market, with a narrow (50 paisa) difference between the purchase and sale prices for dollar transactions, which would indicate that the supply/demand for Dollars in the interbank market was fairly steady. On cash transactions for the dollar, banks were selling at 280 and buying at 277.

In regard to other currencies in the interbank for ready transactions, The Pound (GBP) was being traded at 374.26 (selling) and buying at 373.59, the cash rates for Sterling were being traded between 376.13 and 371.68. The Euro was very close to 323 with the interbank trading of the Euro being 323.60 on sale and 323.02 on purchase.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), which is also a very important currency for sending money back home to Pakistan because of the large number of Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia, the Riyal was trading at 74.27 (selling) and 74.14 (buying) in the interbank market. The cash rates for the Riyal were being traded between 74.64 and 73.76.

At current level, of 75.88 for sell and 75.75 for buy, the UAE Dirham is the second most important currency for remittance transfers (after the US Dollar). The cash pricing range for the Dirham is 76.26 to 75.36.

With stability shown in pricing for the Qatari Riyal, at 76.53 for sell and 76.39 for buy, this demonstrates the consistent behaviour of Gulf currencies.

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to be one of the world’s highest-valued currencies with sell and buy rates established at 908.11 and 906.48, respectively, reflecting its very strong peg and low amount of volatility.

The Canadian Dollar is also used frequently for international trades (including education). The sell price is 199.09; the buy price is 198.73, essentially demonstrating an inability to break through the 200-rupee psychological ceiling.

SOFR PRESSURE

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) resulted in rates of 3.6372 for one-month, 3.6677 for three-months, and 3.7313 for six-months. The outstanding amount of interest charged to foreign lenders by US financial institutions continues to represent the ongoing restrictive monetary policy adopted by the Federal Reserve Bank of the US, thereby placing pressure on emerging market currencies.

Currently, the SOFR spread between one-month to six-month at approximately nine basis points suggests that markets expect a gradual easing of policy to occur, however, given continuing inflation in developed economies, there remains caution regarding future expectations.

Rates are based on the treasury rates sheet dated Wednesday, June 17, 2026, and are subject to change based on market conditions. Readers are advised to confirm current rates with their financial institutions before conducting transactions.