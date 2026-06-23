The State Bank of Pakistan released its Mark-to-Market Revaluation Exchange Rates on 23 June 2026. The numbers are really interesting. The US dollar is at 278.2116 in the market. The Saudi Riyal is at 74.1048. The UAE Dirham is at 75.7533. The Canadian Dollar is at 196.2900. The Bahraini Dinar is at 739.0107.. The Omani Riyal is at 722.6556.

These numbers are not just figures on a piece of paper. They affect the lives of millions of Pakistanis. Many people in Pakistan depend on money sent from abroad. Some people run businesses that import goods from countries.. Many people just want to know how much things will cost them.

A year ago in June 2025 the dollar was closer to 284 rupees.. Now the rupee is a little stronger. It has gained 2 percent of its value. This is a gain but it is still good news for Pakistan. The country has had a lot of problems with its currency in the past.. This time the rupee has been pretty stable.

There was a problem in February 2026 when there was a crisis in the Middle East. Many people took their money out of countries like Pakistan. The cost of borrowing money for Pakistan went up.. The rupee did not collapse. By mid-2026 people are expecting the dollar to be a little stronger in the future.. It will not be as bad as it was in the past.

Read more: Pakistan Forex Rates – Daily Updates

For people working in Saudi Arabia the Saudi Riyal rate is very important. There are two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. If the Riyal rate is good they can send money home to their families. At 74.10 rupees a worker can send 74,100 rupees home if they earn 1,000 Riyals. This is a little less than what they could have sent year.. It is still good because the rate is stable.

The same thing applies to the UAE. The UAE Dirham rate is at 75.75 rupees. This helps people working in the UAE send money home. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are very important for Pakistan. They send a lot of money to Pakistan. In fact they send than 40 percent of all the money that comes into Pakistan from abroad.

The Canadian Dollar is another story. It has gone down a lot against the rupee. It is now at 196.29 rupees.