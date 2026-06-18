Dollar, Saudi Riyal, Dirham and UK Pound Rates in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – 18 June 2026- The Pakistani rupee (PKR) stayed steady against global currencies on Wednesday as the US dollar closed at Rs 278.26 in the interbank market.

According to latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan, the Saudi Riyal is a currency for many Pakistani expats working in the Gulf. It was traded at Rs 74.14 today. This rate is very important for Pakistan’s economy because many people send money from Saudi Arabia back to Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham traded at Rs 75.76. This rate is important for workers and businesses in the Emirates. The dirhams stability against the rupee helps people and businesses do transactions between the two countries.

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) got stronger at Rs 369.29. It is one of the valued major currencies against the Pakistani rupee. This rate is important for the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom. They send money home to support their families.

Gulf Currencies Show Mixed Performance

Other Gulf currencies also posted their rates today.

The Kuwaiti Dinar is the valued currency at Rs 905.50.

The Bahraini Dinar is at Rs 738.08.

The Qatari Riyal is at Rs 76.34.

The Omani Rial traded at Rs 722.79.

Commonwealth Currencies Under Scrutiny

The Canadian Dollar is valued at Rs 197.19.

The Australian Dollar is at Rs 195.42.

These rates are important for communities in Canada and Australia. Many families receive support from relatives in these countries.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan the country’s foreign exchange reserves are increasing.

They are expected to cross $18 billion by June 2026. This has helped stabilize the foreign exchange market.

The weighted average interbank rate for the US dollar was 278.2732 as of June 17 2026. The central bank is working to keep the market stable. This stability helps businesses and importers.

Financial analysts say that the stable exchange rates reflect market conditions and management of foreign exchange resources. The State Banks approach has helped prevent fluctuations in the rupees performance.

For workers abroad these exchange rates affect how much money they can send back home. A stable rate helps them support their families effectively.

The stability in Gulf currency rates is encouraging because remittances from these regions are important for Pakistan’s economy. The UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal rates provide conversion rates for transactions flowing into Pakistan.