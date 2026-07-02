KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee started the third quarter of 2026 with cautious steadiness against prominent international currencies on Thursday, following the State Bank of Pakistan’s announcement of official mark-to-market currency rates for July 2, 2026.

The US Dollar (USD) was trading at Rs278.15 in the ready market, demonstrating minor fluctuations as foreign exchange participants squared off their positions after the end of the second quarter, supported by persistent reserve accumulation and a measured monetary policy stance by the central bank.

The Saudi Riyal, a crucial reference currency for Pakistan’s vast expatriate workforce in the Arabian Peninsula, was quoted at Rs74.08 in Thursday’s valuation cycle. The exchange rate is critical for Pakistan’s external sector, with remittances from the Kingdom remaining a stable source of foreign currency that boosts household income and strengthens the nation’s balance of payments architecture.

The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was assessed at Rs75.74, maintaining its pegged relationship with the US dollar and serving as a primary benchmark for commercial and professional transactions by Pakistani enterprises in the Emirates. The consistent valuation of the dirham has provided a stable environment for bilateral trade settlements and personal remittances that have been pivotal for sustaining Pakistan’s external account stability.

Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling (GBP) was priced at Rs371.35, exhibiting a calm performance amid evolving economic conditions in the United Kingdom. The pound continues to be among the higher valued major currencies relative to the Pakistani rupee, and its exchange rate is vital for the substantial Pakistani diaspora residing in Britain, whose remittances support families and contribute to the Pakistani economy in various regions.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) retained its position as the most valuable currency, listed at Rs903.39, reflecting the emirate’s robust sovereign wealth fund and its oil-reliant economy. This rate is particularly relevant for Pakistani professionals working in Kuwait.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was valued at Rs737.83, indicating the resilience of Bahrain’s services-oriented economy and its alignment with neighboring GCC countries on monetary policy. The Qatari Riyal was quoted at Rs76.31, supported by the nation’s rich natural gas resources and efforts to diversify its economy.

Commonwealth Nation Currencies Exhibit Predictable Patterns

The Canadian Dollar, increasingly important for Pakistan’s growing diaspora in North America, was valued at Rs195.96 in Thursday’s evaluation. Canada has become a popular destination for Pakistani students, skilled workers, and entrepreneurs, making this exchange rate significant for family financial planning and remittance purposes. The Canadian dollar’s stable performance has offered reassurance to households receiving support from the Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

The Australian Dollar traded at Rs191.93, just below its Canadian counterpart. Australia has become an attractive destination for Pakistani scholars and professionals, with major cities like Sydney and Melbourne hosting large Pakistani communities. The Australian dollar’s exchange rate is increasingly crucial for financing educational pursuits, real estate investments, and ongoing remittances to family members in Pakistan.