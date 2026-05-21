KARACHI – May 21, 2026 – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) published the official currency rates for Thursday, showing further softening in the US Dollar (USD) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) once again claimed the title of the most valuable currency in the interbank market, offering the highest exchange value per unit.

Currency dealers noted that the rupee’s steady appreciation reflects sustained remittance inflows and improved foreign reserves ahead of the Eid holidays.

US Dollar (USD) Extends Losses

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 277.80 for buying and Rs. 279.30 for selling on May 21, 2026 — marking a continued decline from earlier in the week.

The greenback’s downward trajectory signals reduced import pressure and ample dollar liquidity within the banking system. The USD/PKR pair remains the cornerstone benchmark for international trade settlements, overseas worker remittances, and monitoring Pakistan’s external account health under the IMF framework.

UK Pound (GBP) Eases Further

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 365.00 for buying and Rs. 367.50 for selling, slipping modestly from previous sessions.

Despite the decline, remittances originating from the United Kingdom continue to provide dependable support to Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves. The Pound’s softer posture against the Rupee offers some relief to importers and businesses transacting with UK-based partners.

Euro (EUR) Moves Lower

The Euro traded at Rs. 318.25 for buying and Rs. 320.75 for selling, showing continued weakness.

The single currency depreciated against the Rupee amid cautious sentiment surrounding Eurozone economic prospects. For Pakistani students preparing to study in European Union countries and travelers booking summer trips to Europe, the Euro has become slightly more affordable compared to previous weeks.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Drifts Down

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 201.90 (buying) and Rs. 204.15 (selling).

The modest pullback occurred despite relatively stable crude oil prices, which typically underpin the commodity-linked Canadian currency. The CAD/PKR rate remains a vital figure for Pakistani families financing education for students enrolled at Canadian universities, as tuition-related remittances often increase ahead of upcoming semesters.

Middle East Powerhouses: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, which directly shape the remittance value received by millions of Pakistani expatriate households, recorded the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 905.50 (buying) and Rs. 910.00 (selling) — still hovering near peak levels.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 738.00 (buying) and Rs. 741.50 (selling) , holding firm due to its fixed dollar peg.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 721.80 (buying) and Rs. 725.05 (selling).

These favorable exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers employed in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to enjoy substantial rupee value for their remitted earnings, offering a critical financial cushion for families grappling with domestic inflation.

Other Currencies in Brief

Elsewhere on the list, the Australian Dollar (AUD) changed hands at Rs. 180.20/182.45, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.83/1.90 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) was quoted at Rs. 326.00/328.50, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 37.90/38.45. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the US Dollar — stood at Rs. 75.55/75.95 and Rs. 74.00/74.45 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.15/76.65.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for May 21, 2026. Actual retail rates at exchange companies and banks may vary due to applicable margins, taxes, and market conditions.