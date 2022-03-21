Indian actor dies in car accident

South Indian actor Dolly D’Cruz, known as Gayatri by her stage name, was killed in a car accident at the age of 26.

A report by an India-based news agency stated the speeding car flipped over after it got out of the driver’s control and hit the footpath when she was returning home from a function.

The celebrity was rushed to hospital, where was declared her car driver lost control and the vehicle. Her friend of 38 years also died in the accident.

The actor worked on a web show named Madam Sir Madam Anthe. She had a big social media and ran a YouTube channel named Jalsa Rayudu.

She also used to share pictures on Instagram.

