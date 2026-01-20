Dolly Parton addresses health worries on milestone 80th birthday

Dolly Parton has addressed concerns about her health while celebrating her milestone 80th birthday.

The legendary country music star marked the occasion on Monday and shared a positive update in an interview with People.

The 80-year-old reassured fan as she revealed that after a year filled with doctor visits, she is now “doing fine” and remains optimistic about the future.

“People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what?” Parton said. “Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started. I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine.’

The singer acknowledged that her outlook depends largely on her health, but stressed that there is no cause for concern at present.

Fans had expressed worry about Parton throughout 2025, particularly after she cancelled her Las Vegas residency in September due to what she described at the time as “a few procedures.” However, the Jolene hitmaker made it clear that age has not dampened her spirit or ambition.

“If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about,” she said.

Reflecting on her long and celebrated career, Parton said turning 80 was still worth acknowledging. “Not that anybody would want to celebrate that, but there is a celebration in the fact that I have done so much in that time and that I’m still doing it,” she shared.