Dolly Parton appears virtually to receive Honorary Oscar at 16th Governors Awards

The 16th Academy Governors Awards saw a star-studded crowd, but one superstar was missing despite being an honoree and it was none other than the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton.

The 79-year-old the legendary singer-songwriter, actress and philanthropist was unable to attend the award show on Sunday, November 16, due to a scheduling conflict.

However, Dolly Parton made a heartfelt virtual appearance to accept her honorary Oscar in recognition of her decades-long charitable work.

The singer expressed her gratitude for receiving the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in a recorded video sent to Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

“We didn’t have too much to share, but my mama and daddy showed me that the more you give, the more blessings come your way. And I have been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible, like with this award tonight,” she said in the video.

The singer further added, “From my heart to yours, I truly thank you.”

Parton was one of four honorees at the ceremony, alongside Tom Cruise, choreographer Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas.

The award specifically recognized Dolly Parton’s charitable endeavors. She founded the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 to support educational opportunities for children in East Tennessee, and also opened Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which has distributed 285 million books to children around the world.