Dolly Parton enjoys sweet holiday moment with sister Rachel

American singers Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George are in their holiday spirits.

In a recent Instagram post, the duo posted a carousel of images, enjoying moments as Rachel sat on a piano bench, wearing an off-shoulder dress, while Dolly stood beside her in a Pink bodycon dress.

In the caption, Dolly wrote, “The holidays are all about coming together in the kitchen, sharing a meal and making memories with the people you love, just like my sister Rachel and I always have”.

She also wrote, “Plan your festive feast with our cookbook #GoodLookinCookin!”

Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George released their cookbook in September 2024, titled Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends. It includes 80 recipes and personal stories.

At the table, Dolly said, “I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me”.

She added, “I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table”.