Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her older brother, Coy “Denver” Parton, who has died at the age of 82.

According to an obituary shared by Atchley Funeral Home, Denver passed away on Thursday, July 23. No cause of death has been disclosed. Born on August 16, 1943, Denver Parton spent much of his life in Sevierville, Tennessee, where he worked as a crane operator, helping build bridges throughout his career. Outside of work, he was known as a dedicated homestead farmer and an avid hunter.

The family has announced that a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Following the news of Denver’s passing, his sister Stella Parton shared a brief statement with PEOPLE, asking for privacy while expressing gratitude for the support shown to the family.

“My brother Denver was a deeply private person. I appreciate the kind messages and expressions of condolences on behalf of my nieces Chris and Jennifer, and the rest of my family,” Stella said.

The loss comes after a difficult period for the Parton family. Denver’s death comes just months after the passing of Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, who died earlier this year after nearly six decades of marriage.