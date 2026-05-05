Dolly Parton scraps Las Vegas residency to focus on recovery

Dolly Parton pulled out of her planned Las Vegas shows as ongoing health issues continue to delay her return to live performances.

The 80-year-old singer shared the update in a message to fans, saying she is recovering from a long-standing struggle with kidney stones and is “improving every day”, but is not yet fit enough to take the stage. She noted, “I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way”.

The show will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and had already been pushed from December 2025 to September 2026 as she dealt with what she previously described as “health challenges”. The latest update confirms she will not go ahead with the run.

In a light-hearted video message, Parton addressed the physical demands of performing, joking that she cannot be “dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels”. She continued, “Not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big… personality”.

Despite the humour, she acknowledged it will take more time before she is ready to perform again, saying she is not yet “stage-performance ready”.

She also apologised to fans who had planned to attend the shows, encouraging them to still enjoy their time in Las Vegas. “I am truly sorry that I’m going to miss all of you… But I’ll see you somewhere down the line,” she said. Still working behind the scenes.

While stepping back from live appearances, Parton confirmed she remains active in other areas. She is continuing to record music, film videos, and develop new projects, including a Broadway musical. She also revealed plans to open a museum and a hotel in Nashville later this year.

A 10-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Parton remains one of the most influential figures in country music. Her catalogue includes enduring hits such as ‘Jolene’, ‘9 to 5’ , and ‘I Will Always Love You’. The cancelled shows would have marked her first extended run on the Las Vegas Strip since the 1990s, when she performed alongside longtime collaborator Kenny Rogers.

For now, the singer appears focused on recovery, with fans likely to wait a little longer for her return to the stage.