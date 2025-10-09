Dolly Parton shares a health update after sister's prayer plea

Country music superstar Dolly Parton shared an important update on her health, a day after her younger sister, Frieda, asked for prayers.

In a video statement via her Instagram handle, music veteran Dolly Parton, 79, updated her concerned fans about her health on Wednesday, saying, “Today is October 8th, and I’m here doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, which is why I’m dressed kind of like a country Western girl.”

“But before I got started, I wanted to say, I know lately, everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am, do I look sick to you?” she continued. “I’m working hard here. Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate—and I appreciate your prayers because I am a person of faith—I can always use the prayers for anything and everything.”

“I want you to know that I’m OK, I’ve got some problems as I mentioned,” Parton, who lost her husband Carl Dean this March, furthered. “Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of.”

“So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that, nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there. But I wanted you to know that I’m not dying,” the ‘Jolene’ singer maintained.

“I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me,” she concluded.

Notably, this comes a day after her sister asked in a statement to remember the veteran in prayers. However, she later clarified, “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.”